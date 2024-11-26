New York Jets Star Wide Receiver Linked as Trade Target for AFC East Rival
The New York Jets are going to be headed into what could be a very busy NFL offseason. While the 2024 season is not over yet, the Jets are clearly not going to get into the playoffs barring a miracle.
Ahead of Week 13 action, New York holds a 3-8 record. They have fired head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas. At this point in time, the Jets appear headed for a full rebuild.
That has left the future of many different players up in the air.
One player to keep an eye on could be wide receiver Garrett Wilson. While he has superstar potential for the future, he's going to be a new contract extension, and that could happen as early as this offseason.
Is it possible that New York could consider moving him if the right offer is made?
More than likely, Wilson won't be traded. However, a move cannot be ruled out entirely.
As shared by Sean T. McGuire of NESN, one NFL insider suggested Wilson as a potential trade target for the AFC East rival New England Patriots.
Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated named both Wilson and New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave as potential Patriots targets.
“Those two places are going to have new coaches in 2025. Those two places, one will have a new general manager, the other could have somebody new in charge of personnel,” Breer wrote. “So those would be two other names to look at.”
This season, Wilson has played in all 11 games. He has racked up 69 receptions for 722 yards and five touchdowns.
Wilson is just 24 years old and will only be 25 at the start of next season. Trading him would be a mistake. But, as a first-round pick, the Jets can exercise his fifth-year option in the offseason, which would bring an increase in salary for his fifth year in 2026.
Honestly, it's also hard to picture the Jets being open to trading him within the AFC East to a rival. Wilson is too talented to move to a team that New York would have to play twice each season.
While crazier things have happened, this does not seem to be a likely scenario.
All of that being said, the Jets seem to be lost as a franchise right now. No one knows what direction they will choose to go. With wide receiver Davante Adams on the roster, Wilson could end up being available if the right trade package is offered.
Expect to hear a lot of news and rumors come out surrounding New York between now and the offseason. Just be mindful that they are only rumors until a concrete report is made.