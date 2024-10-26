New York Jets Star WR Set for Favorable Matchup Against Patriots Corner
One of the biggest reasons that the New York Jets added to their wide receiver group was to open things up even more for their players, they could see the benefits this weekend against the New England Patriots.
As Pro Football Focus' Nic Bodiford came up with a couple of matchups to watch this weekend, Jets star wide out Garrett Wilson was highlighted against Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones.
"Wilson has two matchups to target against the Patriots’ Nos. 2 and 3 cornerbacks, Jonathan Jones and Marcus Jones," said Bodiford. "Wilson’s scoring potential is improved by New England’s reliance on Cover 0 and Cover 1 man-coverage schemes and the blitz. He is unlikely to receive shadow treatment, now operating in the slot and a de facto No. 2 wide receiver role."
Wilson has had plenty of ups-and-downs this season, much like the rest of the team, but has had a bit of a hot hand. Over his last three matchups, he has accounted for 26 cathces for 269 yards and two touchdowns.
During the last matchup he had against the Patriots, the third-year receiver had three catches for 33 yards and a touchdown. He should be a good spot to surpass that this time.
He's been one of the most effective receivers in the NFL when lining up in the slot and his usage there jumped all the way up to 48.8% last week. That was the highest rate he's lined up there this season and the last time it was that high was against New England.
Keeping team's top cornerbacks concerned with slowing down the historic Davante Adams-Aaron Rodgers duo will only make things easier for Wilson to reach his potential.
While he hasn't had the consistency that many hoped he would have developed by year three, the talent is still clearly there.
When the teams last met, Christian Gonzalez shadowed Wilson and that left both of the Patriots' Jones' to cover the other receivers.
The other two corners combined to allowed 6 catches on 7 targets for 77 yards. That would be a solid day for Wilson.
New York desperately needs this offense to turn things around and to start winning games. They've invested so much into the Rodgers era and the results have been wildly dissapointing. If they can't get the job done with their new wide receiver corps against New England, hope will reach a new low in East Rutherford.