New York Jets Struggling WR Named Trade Candidate for Dallas Cowboys
After trading for Davante Adams in a blockbuster move on Tuesday, the New York Jets could be interested in trading Mike Williams.
Given Williams hasn't played how he was expected to, and the Jets now have a loaded wide receiver room, moving him seems to be the logical thing to do. From his perspective, too, he might want to be dealt.
Williams has also been in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons during his short stint with the team. After slipping and playing a factor in an interception in their Week 6 loss to the Buffalo Bills at the end of the game, many fans have called for him to be traded.
However, the interception wasn't all on him. Aaron Rodgers threw a terrible pass, and despite coming out and blaming his teammate for the route he ran, he needs to be better, too.
Williams is only on a one-year deal due to returning from an ACL injury. He needs to show NFL teams that he deserves another contract. With how he's currently playing, he's not in line to get paid handsomely next offseason.
Looking for potential fits if he were to be traded, Scott Polacek of Bleacher Report named the Dallas Cowboys as a team that could use him.
"He hasn't been the same yet this season as he bounces back from the torn ACL that limited him to just three games in 2023, but a change of scenery could help. The Dallas Cowboys could also use a change after Sunday's blowout 47-9 loss to the Detroit Lions. They aren't exactly loaded with proven options at wideout outside of CeeDee Lamb. Williams could be an ideal deep threat who could take advantage of the single coverage he would see basically any time he was on the field with opposing defenses focusing so much of their attention on slowing Lamb and accounting for tight end Jake Ferguson."
The Cowboys, similar to New York, have struggled in ways they weren't expected to entering the campaign. However, for a team as talented as Dallas, it wouldn't be surprising to see them turn things around.
Sitting at 3-3, the Cowboys are still only one game behind the first-place Washington Commanders in the NFC East.
When the Jets signed Williams during the offseason, they expected him to be their WR2. That hasn't gone as planned, but multiple factors could explain why.
A fresh start in Dallas could be all he needs to get his career back on track, and they could use his help, too.