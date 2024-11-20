New York Jets Superstar Sets New Season Low In NFL QB Power Rankings
The New York Jets have done pretty much everything that Aaron Rodgers has asked for and it still has led to the quarterback having the worst year of his career (that he fully played).
Rodgers was actually fairly efficient through the air last weekend against the Indianapolis Colts, but it wasn't enough to keep him from reaching a new season-low spot in Jeff Howe of The Athletic's weekly quarterback power rankings at No. 22. His previous low was No. 20.
The future Hall of Famer went 22-for-29 for 184 yards and two touchdowns against the Colts. It was not enough to win the game.
There was a lot of hope that the season would turn around for him once wide receiver Davante Adams joined the team and got ingrained into the offense.
While the soon-to-be 41-year-old hasn't thrown an interception in the last four games, the results have still been lackluster.
Some of this may stem from play-calling. But the overall vibe of the Jets certainly doesn't help. There will be a lot of shifting in the offseason to try to recapture some of that Rodgers magic — assuming he returns in 2025.
Rodgers is also now the lowest ranking quarterback in the AFC East with New England Patriots rookie Drake Maye vaulting ahead of him for a season-best ranking at No. 20.
Both teams have 3-8 records, so it makes sense that the two quarterbacks would be sitting with similar rankings.
Maye has some positive momentum behind him, pushing him ahead of Rodgers and the hapless New York offense.
No one should be surprised to see Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovaiola or Buffalo Bills superstar Josh Allen well ahead of the other two passers on the list.
Tagovailoa has had plenty of health scares in his career, including another scary concussion earlier this season. But he is back to throwing the ball at a high level.
He has yet to fall below a 70% completion rate and 200 yards passing since coming back from this most recent scare.
Allen is still playing at an MVP level despite interception issues beginning to creep back into the picture.
While Rodgers wasn't expected to be the best quarterback in the division, few expected it to get this dire. At worst, he was projected to be well above whatever the Patriots were going to have at quarterback. Right now, that's not the case.