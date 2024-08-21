New York Jets Tackle Graded As Bottom Rookie After New Role in Latest Game
The New York Jets drafted an offensive tackle in the first round of the last draft and he struggled mightily when given a new role in his second preseason game.
Feelings were great after Olu Fashanu had the first preseason game of his career. He was given the duties at right tackle, which is what he was used to playing during his time in college.
Given that Fashanu could be thrust into action at either spot during his rookie season, being the best backup option the team has, the coaching staff thought it would be appropriate to give him a shot at left tackle.
As Pro Football Focus' Dalton Wasserman graded out all of the first-round picks from the 2024 NFL draft for the second week of the preseason, a poor performance from Fashanu was highlighted.
"Fashanu got all of his preseason Week 1 action at left tackle. In his second game as a Jet, all of his reps came on the right side as New York prepares him for a backup role this season," said Wasserman.
Of all 36 rookie tackles graded this preseason, the Penn State Nittany Lion product dropped to No. 25 for his overall rookie grade. Tackles Taliese Fuaga of the New Orleans Saints and Tyler Guyton from the Dallas Cowboys both ranked ahead of Fashanu despite being drafted after him.
"He struggled mightily in the run game at his new position. He earned six negative grades on just 13 run-blocking reps. On the bright side, he was still decent in pass protection, as he earned a 66.3 pass-blocking grade. Fashanu’s adjustment to NFL-level play strength will be worth watching moving forward," the writer added.
The 21-year-old has consistently struggled as a run blocker, at least per PFF's metrics, but has been so good at pass blocking that it hasn't mattered. He won't be able to coast on that in the NFL, especially on a team with a running back like Breece Hall.
He's a very young player, though, and was drafted for his ceiling rather than the need to play him right away.
The team will be able to rely on the talents of veterans Tyron Smith and Morgan Moses on the boundary this year. The only reason that Fashanu would see action would be due to injury.
Until he's needed, the rookie will be able to focus on adding a bit of strength to bolster his ability as a run blocker.