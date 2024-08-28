New York Jets Veteran Receiver Tabbed as Dallas Cowboys Trade Target
The New York Jets have an expensive veteran wide receiver that might make more sense heading to a different team.
ESPN's NFL insider Bill Barnwell recently released a list of players that could change teams this season. Allen Lazard of the Jets was one of the veterans mentioned.
Lazard is set to make $10 million this season and won't have a huge role in the offense. Sending him somewhere that needs him more could be beneficial in multiple ways.
"If the Jets can convince another team to eat even $3 million of this deal, that's cash they could put toward acquiring a more useful player at the deadline at a bigger position of need," said Barnwell. "Opening up a roster spot at wide receiver would also allow them to target someone more valuable to step in if they want to make a more significant addition at the position."
As for where he should go, the writer said the most logical landing spot was the Dallas Cowboys.
This was written before the team signed Ceedee Lamb to his massive new contract, but they still stand as a sensible team to target him. After Lamb, there's not much to be excited about on their depth chart.
Brandin Cooks is an older receiver that is battling a knee issue, which is not usually a great sign. Jalen Tolbert will have his biggest role yer, but hasn't done much over his first two seasons.
Jalen Brooks, KaVontae Turpin and rookie Ryan Flournoy are all unproven in a bigger role.
While Lazard isn't going to play like a prime Plaxico Burress, he's a tall target that is good in a certain role. With Mike Williams around, he becomes sort of obsolete in the red zone.
The 28-year-old is coming off a career-worst season. It may not be entirely fair to put the blame solely on him given the offensive situation that New York was working with last season, but 23 catches on 49 targets for 311 yards and one touchdown isn't going to cut it.
Just two years ago, though, he was coming off of back-to-back seasons with six or more touchdowns. Some fresh scenery might do him some good, because things for him just simply didn't click with the Jets.
Swapping him for a future late draft pick and eating up most of his salary would be more beneficial than sitting around taking up a roster spot.