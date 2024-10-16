New York Jets Would Send Eagles a 2nd-Round Pick if Reddick Traded to NFC Team
After signing with his new representative, Drew Rosenhaus, the hope was for Haason Reddick to report to the New York Jets.
However, shortly after hiring a new agent, Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported that the Jets gave Reddick and his representatives a window to seek a trade.
"The Jets have given Haason Reddick and his reps a short window to seek a trade, per sources. His new representation, Drew Rosenhaus, has been reaching out to teams over the last 12 hours to gauge interest."
After landing Davante Adams in a trade on Tuesday, New York might not be done. Moving Reddick seems to be part of their plans, as they clearly need someone on the defensive end to replace him.
Having the Pro Bowl edge rusher would help their defensive unit, but if he doesn't plan on reporting, the Jets eventually have to figure something out.
The Detroit Lions look to be a team that could use his services now. After Aidan Hutchinson suffered a season-ending injury, the Lions trading for Reddick might be their best opportunity to replace him.
However, there could be a potential issue with that. Anderson reported on Tuesday that if New York sends him to an NFC team, the Philadelphia Eagles would receive a 2026 second-round pick from the Jets.
"I'm told the Eagles will get a 2026 2nd-round pick from the Jets if Haason Reddick gets traded to an NFC team, per multiple sources. That's the other "condition" involved in the trade for Reddick to the Jets that was newly reported in the tweet below two weeks ago."
This would mean New York would have to move a second-round pick to the Eagles despite Reddick never playing a game for the team.
It's a challenging situation, and while moving a second-round pick wouldn't do them any favors in the future, especially because at that point, they might be rebuilding again, it's gotten to the point where something has to be done.
If Detroit is interested in sending them a third—or fourth-round pick for Reddick, the blow wouldn't be as bad. However, Detroit might believe they have all the leverage in the situation, making things tough for the Jets.
They've taken some risks throughout the past week, and moving Reddick would add another one to the long list.
Some of these moves will eventually catch up to New York, which could be an issue down the road.