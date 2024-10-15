Proposed New York Jets Trade Would Send Aidan Hutchinson Replacement to Detroit Lions
There have been positive signs throughout the past few days regarding Haason Reddick potentially joining the New York Jets in the coming days.
After hiring agent Drew Rosenhaus, Reddick could be looking to resolve his lengthy holdout.
The multi-time Pro Bowl edge rusher hasn't played a game for the Jets yet, a major issue for a team that could use his help on the defensive side of the football.
While New York hasn't struggled much defensively, adding a player who's posted more than 50 sacks over the past four years would be a big help to their unit.
It's still uncertain what the hold-up has been. Many have suggested that he wants a long-term contract, but for a player who seemingly wants money, he's already lost nearly $10 million in fines.
Simply put, the whole situation hasn't made much sense.
Hopefully, for the Jets, it gets resolved in the future.
If it doesn't, Reddick has said to be interested in playing for a different team. After Aidan Hutchinson went down on Sunday, suffering a season-ending injury, the Detroit Lions could be one of the teams interested in his services.
The fit makes perfect sense, which is why Bleacher Report's NFL Scouting Department wrote that the Lions should add him "now."
"This has been brought up before, as the Lions could have used a second edge-rusher before Hutchinson's injury. Now that the team will be without its best defensive end for the rest of the season, it makes even more sense to strike a deal for Reddick, who was ranked as the No. 1 player on B/R's NFL Trade Block Big Board. The former Eagle and current Jet is looking for a new contract, but Detroit has nearly $30 million of cap space to give him a new deal, according to Over The Cap."
Despite Reddick being one of the top-edge rushers in the NFL, it's tough to compare him to a player like Hutchinson. Hutchinson, who doesn't have the same counting stats as Reddick has had, is one of the best young players in football.
Still, for a Detroit team looking to win a Super Bowl, they need to find a replacement for the 24-year-old. Reddick would bring them a veteran who's played in big moments, including a Super Bowl.
If there were to be a trade, New York would also have to find a player who could help them win now.
It's tough to get a feel for what's happening with Reddick and his new agent, but at least there are finally positive signs.
If he doesn't want to play for the Jets, the Lions could be willing to give up a player who could come in and make an impact. Maybe that's the best outcome to this saga.