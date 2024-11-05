New York Jets Writer Shares Bold Prediction for NFL Trade Deadline Transactions
There are a lot of people who are keeping an eye on the New York Jets ahead of the NFL trade deadline.
Based on their 3-6 record, they seem like a prime candidate to sell. But, that doesn’t look to be an avenue owner Woody Johnson is looking to go down, especially with the moves that have already been made.
If there was an inkling of wanting to sell at some point, they wouldn’t have traded away more assets to acquire wide receiver Davante Adams from the Las Vegas Raiders. Or, they would have caved and traded away edge rusher Haason Reddick to recoup something in return after he sat out the first six games of the season.
The Jets certainly aren’t operating like a team that is three games below .500, as they are all in on competing as long as Aaron Rodgers is their starting quarterback.
Does that mean some more moves are on the horizon to address needs ahead of the trade deadline?
Not necessarily.
Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic believes that a quiet deadline is awaiting New York. Had they not picked up the win over the Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football, their stance would have been much different.
“Things might have looked different if the Jets had lost to the Texans on Thursday night, which would have ended any hope that they’d be able to turn the season around, forcing them into seller mode at the trade deadline. Teams were already calling about cornerback D.J. Reed and he likely would have been dealt — he’s in the last year of his contract and intends to test free agency. Other players set to hit free agency who might have been trade candidates: defensive end Haason Reddick, tight end Tyler Conklin, left tackle Tyron Smith and cornerback Brandin Echols,” he wrote.
The Jets are in a bit of a tough spot. With so many players in expiring contracts, making deals for the long-term future of the franchise makes a lot of sense. But, the soft schedule ahead gives some hope that a turnaround can occur.
Also, injuries are playing a part.
Wide receiver Allen Lazard was placed on injured reserve because of a chest injury. That likely removes Mike Williams from the trade block, unless a team makes an aggressive offer that is just too good to pass up.
Given how many assets they have already burned to build this roster, Rosenblatt isn’t expecting any splashes in terms of acquisitions either.
“If the Jets were going to look to add any players at the deadline, maybe that would come in the form of interior defensive or offensive linemen, though that feels unlikely for a team with a 3-6 record.”
Essentially, Gang Green is going to play out the string with what they have. There isn’t much wiggle room to improve the roster as deep down, even ownership has to know it would be organizational malpractice to continue throwing future draft picks at holes on the current roster.