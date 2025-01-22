NFL Draft Expert Shockingly Predicts Jets To Draft Haason Reddick Replacement
The New York Jets hold the No. 7 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft and there are a lot of directions they could go in.
New York could target wide receiver to replace Davante Adams if they move on from the veteran. They could replace D.J. Reed with a cornerback prospect. Edge rusher Haason Reddick is also likely to head out the door, so he will need to be replaced as well.
ESPN's Mel Kiper recently predicted the Jets would select Georgia outside linebacker Mykel Williams in the first round. Williams is No. 12 on Kiper's big board, but he's certainly an underrated prospect.
"This is another team with quarterback questions, but regardless of Aaron Rodgers' future, the Jets might focus instead on the other side of the ball in Round 1," Kiper wrote. "I'm getting the sense that Williams will get drafted higher than most expect -- he's No. 12 on my board-- and he could give New York more presence off the edge.
"He needs coaching (Aaron Glenn would be great for his development the Jets hire him) and has room to grow with his pass-rush technique. But I see the potential for 10-12 sacks per season here."
The Jets have commonly been mocked to select Abdul Carter, Mason Graham, or Will Johnson at this pick, but Kiper suggests they'll go in a different direction and select the Georgia linebacker.
If the Jets are eyeing an edge rusher, Carter would be the dream, but Kiper mocks him to the New England Patriots at pick No. 4. Falling back on Williams isn't a complete failure, though, Williams does have a concerningly low floor.
