NFL Insider: Aaron Rodgers’ Injuries This Season Include Torn Hamstring
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers provided a mock fist pump on Sunday after he was told he had his first 300-yard passing game in three years.
It came in a loss to the Miami Dolphins, but he was as productive as he’s been all year.
Rodgers, who is 41 years old, has been off the injury report for the past couple of weeks. But, for much of the season he’s been on the report with knee and hamstring injuries.
On Sunday, before the game, Fox’s Jay Glazer was providing updates in the studio and he gave an update on Rodgers’ injuries.
The Jets nor Rodgers never really gave a full accounting of just how injured he was.
“What nobody knows is how many injuries he's been dealing with this whole season,” Glazer said. “There's been a grade two hamstring strain, which is really a tear, an MCL sprain and a high ankle sprain.”
A grade two hamstring strain is typically considered a partial tear.
There was sourced reporting earlier this season that Rodgers was nursing more serious injuries and was refusing scans, which he denied to local reporters.
Glazer also reported that Rodgers has every intention of finishing out the season with the Jets. He told ESPN’s Pat McAfee recently that one of his goals this season was to play in every game after missing the entire season with an Achilles tear, which occurred on his first series with the Jets.
He also reported that his teammates have a great respect for the injuries that Rodgers has and how he has played through it.
“He’s been fighting through a lot of that and it has raised him up in the eyes of a lot of his teammates,” Glazer said.
Rodgers has thrown for 2,966 yards with 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season. With top running back Breece Hall out with an injury, the Jets had to lean hard on Rodgers on Sunday. He threw for 339 yards on 27-of-39 passing with a touchdown.
What happens after this season is unclear. The Jets will hire a new general manager and a new head coach after the season ends. Those two hires will set the direction of a franchise that has now failed to make the playoffs in 14 straight seasons, which is the longest current streak among North American pro sports franchise.
Rodgers said earlier this season that he fully intended to play in 2025 but has since said that he’ll need about a month after the season to figure out what he wants to do. But, he has said that if he does return his first choice is to return to the Jets.