Jets Reportedly Prioritizing This Skill Position With No. 7 NFL Draft Pick
We're starting to get a clear picture of what the Jets could do with the seventh-overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Numerous mock drafts have New York targeting either an offensive lineman or a tight end with its Round 1 selection. Dianna Russini of The Athletic zeroed in on one of the two positions in a piece published Wednesday morning.
"Tight end Tyler Warren was Penn State’s Swiss Army knife in 2024, but what type of role could he have in a Justin Fields-led offense?" Russini wrote. "Expect the Jets to have interest in tight ends, including the Mackey Award winner, with the No. 7 pick."
Warren, the consensus top tight end in this year's class, has been one of the most popular Jets targets since the start of mock-draft season. However, some believe Michigan's Colston Loveland is a slightly better prospect.
Regardless, there would be worse ways for the Jets to use their first pick than by targeting one of the top offensive skill players in the class. New York also has a glaring need at tight end following the offseason departure of Tyler Conklin.
The NFL draft is scheduled start Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.
