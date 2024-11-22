NFL Insider Speculates Where New York Jets Superstar Could Land Next Season
No one knows what the future has in store for the New York Jets and future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Speculation has begun that Rodgers will likely part ways with the Jets during the upcoming offseason. With New York having already fired head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas, moving on from Rodgers could make sense as the next move.
Should the Jets actually make that decision, Rodgers would have an interesting decision. Would he rather ride off into the sunset and retire or try to find a new team with which to continue his career?
After how things have gone in New York, it seems plausible that Rodgers might try to resurrect his career one more time.
One team to keep an eye on could be the Las Vegas Raiders.
Charles Robinson of Yahoo! Sports has suggested the Raiders as a potential destination for the soon-to-be 41-year-old quarterback. But it isn't necessarily due to the quality of Rodgers' play or the quality of the Raiders as a whole. Rather, it's just a bad owner doing bad owner things.
"Mark Davis is a bad team owner who likes shiny things and will be desperate if the Raiders aren’t positioned to draft a quarterback. And maybe minority owner Tom Brady thinks Rodgers has something left."
It's clear that Robinson doesn't like the idea of Rodgers to Las Vegas. But, he does think that the franchise could consider pursuing the aging quarterback.
Rodgers has looked old this season. He has played in all 11 games, completing 63.4 percent of his pass attempts for 2,442 yards, 17 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.
Those numbers aren't horrible, but he has not shown the ability that made him so dangerous in his prime.
Rodgers has been unable to extend plays at a high level outside of the pocket. He has turned into a pocket passer and gets rid of the football much quicker to avoid being hit. He's also not pushing the football downfield like he did in his prime.
That being said, the Raiders are truly in a horrible position at quarterback. If they don't think they can land a long-term franchise quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft, bringing in a bridge option like Rodgers could make sense for them.
At the least, Rodgers would bring a lot of eyes to Las Vegas. He may not be the player that he once was, but he's still one of the best to ever play the position.
Expect to hear a lot of rumors about Rodgers as the season continues forward. A divorce with New York could be on the horizon and the Raiders might very well end up being a suitor if he becomes available.