Offense Finally Seems to Click for New York Jets Against Houston Texans
The New York Jets were able to snap a five-game losing streak on Halloween night against the Houston Texans with a 21-13 victory.
It was finally a good night for the Jets, as they were able to pick up their third win of the season, and snapped a month-long losing streak. While New York did get off to a slow start against the Texans, they were able to have a excellent second half, as they started to show some of the potential that this team has.
After being shutout in the first half, thanks to a blunder by wide receiver Malachi Corely on what should have been his first career touchdown, the Jets went on to score 21 points in the second half and the offense seemed to click.
It has been very frustrating to see all the talent on the team underachieving, especially on offense, as Davante Adams, Garrett Wilson, and Aaron Rodgers all haven’t been living up to their potential in the last few weeks.
However, the win against Houston could be the moment people look back and say that’s where the Jets figured it out and turned it around.
In the win, Rodgers was excellent in the second half, as overall he totaled 211 passing yards, three passing touchdowns, and zero turnovers.
With Allen Lazard still out, the veteran quarterback leaned heavily on his two star wide receivers, as Adams and Wilson both had good games, and they complimented each other nicely on the field. For Wilson, he totaled nine catches, 90 yards, and two touchdown receptions.
The second touchdown reception by Wilson was a ridiculous grab that brought back memories of Odell Beckham Jr. against the Dallas Cowboys years ago. Adams also had his best game as a member of New York, as he totaled seven receptions, 91 receiving yards, and one touchdown reception.
While the passing offense finally got going, the running game led by Breece Hall also performed well, as he totaled 74 rushing yards and averaged 4.9 yards per carry.
Due to the struggles of the Jets in recent weeks, there is still a lot of work to do in order to salvage the season, but Thursday night was a good start. Now, New York will have a nice extended break to get healthy before they head West to face the Arizona Cardinals.
If the win against the Texans was any indication, things might finally be clicking for New York on offense.