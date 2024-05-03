Olu Fashanu, Malachi Corley Land Recognizable New York Jets Jersey Numbers
If jersey numbers are any indication, New York Jets' rookie receiver Malachi Corley appears to be following in the footsteps left behind by current WR1 Garrett Wilson.
The Jets announced official numbers for their seven drafted players on Friday and Corley is taking the number worn by Wilson in 2022 and 2023.
Corley, the No. 65 overall selection in last week's NFL draft, will wear No. 17 as a rookie.
The number belonged to Wilson during back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving campaigns, but the third-year player, who wore No. 5 at Ohio State, switched to his college number for this upcoming season.
Corley wore No. 11 while competing for Western Kentucky, but that jersey belongs to starting defensive end Jermaine Johnson.
Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen will be New York's next "Agent Zero." After the NFL began permitting the use of No. 0, since-released safety Adrian Amos became the first Jets player to wear the number.
Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis, the No. 171 overall draft pick, will don No. 3, which was made available when veteran safety Jordan Whitehead left in free agency.
Fifth-round running back Isaiah Davis, who was No. 22 for the South Dakota State Jackrabbits, will switch to No. 32 with New York.
Alabama safety Jaylen Key, also known as the newest Mr. Irrelevant, will wear the No. 33 that controversial former Jets safety Jamal Adams once owned. Fellow defensive back Qwan'tez Stiggers, the No. 176 overall draft pick, has been assigned No. 37.
New York's top pick will wear the jersey number of an all-time organizational great as offensive tackle Olu Fashanu will take Nick Mangold's No. 74.
Mangold, a seven-time Pro Bowl selection, is a member of the team's Ring of Honor.
Jets' Draft Pick Jersey Numbers
0 — Braelon Allen, RB, Wisconsin
3 — Jordan Travis, QB, Florida State
17 — Malachi Corley, WR, Western Kentucky
32 — Isaiah Davis, RB, South Dakota State
33 — Jaylen Key, S, Alabama
37 — Qwan'tez Stiggers, DB, Toronto Argonauts
74 — Olu Fashanu, LT, Penn State