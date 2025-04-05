Jets Country

Patriots Champ Has Bold Prediction For Post-Jets Aaron Rodgers

What's next for the future Hall of Famer?

Patrick McAvoy

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) is shown after he led Gang Green to a 32-20 victory against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday January 5, 2025, in East Rutherford.
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) is shown after he led Gang Green to a 32-20 victory against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday January 5, 2025, in East Rutherford. / Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Jets clearly made the right decision moving on from Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers still hasn’t made a decision so the Pittsburgh Steelers — who are the most likely to land him — are in limbo right now. If the Jets hadn’t decided to move on, maybe Rodgers would’ve already announced his decision and his future wouldn’t have been a story. But, also maybe not.

Rodgers’ future is in question and former New England Patriots Super Bowl champion Jason McCourty weighed in on Rodgers on the "Unsportsmanlike" podcast from ESPN.

"You think about the last few years, they haven't been able to win a playoff game. I think they can win a playoff game with Aaron Rodgers as their quarterback playing in a divisional round of the playoffs," McCourty said. "I think you look at what he did last year, and I think his body of work, even with the New York Jets a year ago, was better than any of the quarterbacks that the Pittsburgh Steelers have had in recent years."

He’s still out there for the taking. If he is going to continue his career, it seems like a near-guarantee that it would be for the Steelers. It doesn’t seem like he has any other options aside from retirement.

It certainly seems like the end result is going to be Rodgers signing with the Steelers in some big-time fashion. But, when will he make the decision?

More NFL: Jets' Aaron Glenn Reveals Message To Team About Big Changes

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also recieved an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News