Patriots Champ Has Bold Prediction For Post-Jets Aaron Rodgers
The New York Jets clearly made the right decision moving on from Aaron Rodgers.
Rodgers still hasn’t made a decision so the Pittsburgh Steelers — who are the most likely to land him — are in limbo right now. If the Jets hadn’t decided to move on, maybe Rodgers would’ve already announced his decision and his future wouldn’t have been a story. But, also maybe not.
Rodgers’ future is in question and former New England Patriots Super Bowl champion Jason McCourty weighed in on Rodgers on the "Unsportsmanlike" podcast from ESPN.
"You think about the last few years, they haven't been able to win a playoff game. I think they can win a playoff game with Aaron Rodgers as their quarterback playing in a divisional round of the playoffs," McCourty said. "I think you look at what he did last year, and I think his body of work, even with the New York Jets a year ago, was better than any of the quarterbacks that the Pittsburgh Steelers have had in recent years."
He’s still out there for the taking. If he is going to continue his career, it seems like a near-guarantee that it would be for the Steelers. It doesn’t seem like he has any other options aside from retirement.
It certainly seems like the end result is going to be Rodgers signing with the Steelers in some big-time fashion. But, when will he make the decision?
More NFL: Jets' Aaron Glenn Reveals Message To Team About Big Changes