Jets' Aaron Glenn Reveals Message To Team About Big Changes
The New York Jets look completely different to the way they did last year.
Obviously, the roster is different. The Jets moved on from some big-name talent like Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams. Other guys like CJ Mosley, Morgan Moses, DJ Reed, Tyron Smith, and Tyler Conklin are all either elsewhere or still available on the open market.
New York has added some talent to the organization like Justin Fields, Brandon Stephens, Tyler Johnson, and Josh Reynolds among other moves.
Clearly, the roster looks different, but that's not all that is different about this Jets team. Aaron Glenn and Darren Mougey took over as the team's head coach and general manager and made it clear that they were coming to town to change the culture and that is immediately evident.
Glenn talked about his message to the team on the official Jets podcast shared by the team.
"Listen, in the offseason, everybody is a champ," Glenn said. "Everybody is going to the Super Bowl. But, when the season starts, that really tells you who you are. So I tell our guys that we don't have to talk. We don't have to say anything. The only thing you have to do is get the work in. As the season progresses, as the season comes around, then all talking can come about how we play and then we don't have to move in silence anymore.
"Everything that we are doing is going to speak for itself. That speaks volumes to me. That's how loud you speak, by what your record says and how you play. We doing all this right now to make sure we get to that."
This certainly has been clear throughout the offseason so far. There have been very few rumors and leaks about what the Jets' plans are. This obviously wasn't the case over the last few years. For example, there were rumors about the possibility of the Jets adding Adams to the receiver room well before the 2024 season even started.
The Jets have been quiet, but that's not a sign of low activity. New York is busy behind the scenes, it just isn't letting all of the information out there any longer.
