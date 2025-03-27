Potential Jets Target Destroys Haters Over This Pre-Draft Criticism
Will Campbell has heard enough.
The LSU product, considered one of the two best offensive line prospects available in the 2025 NFL Draft, has faced persistent criticism about his arm length. At last month's NFL combine, Campbell's arms were measured at 32 5/8 inches, below the 33-inch threshold considered non-negotiable for NFL tackles. However, at LSU's pro day on Wednesday, Campbell's arms measured exactly 33 inches, potentially putting concerns to bed.
Maybe Campbell was helped by some home cooking. Maybe he wasn't. Regardless, he sounded off on his doubters during a news conference.
“For two years, nobody had any measurements on me and nobody said anything about my play,” Campbell told reporters. "So now, all of a sudden, an arm length decides if I’m a good player or not? I think it’s BS. But any decision-makers in the NFL, they don’t really care. It’s all people who don’t coach, and they don’t coach for a reason.”
Campbell added he had his arms measured at LSU's pro day because he felt the combine measurements were incorrect. Take that for what it's worth.
Campbell is a popular mock-draft target for the New York Jets, who own the No. 7 pick in the draft. Some mock drafts have Missouri offensive lineman Armand Membou going to New York ahead of Campbell, but the reality is nobody knows what will happen when the draft starts on April 24.
Regardless of whether Campbell plays tackle or guard in the pros, there's little debate over his ability to be an above-average starter in the NFL. Short arms or not, he'd be a fine pick for the Jets at seventh overall.
