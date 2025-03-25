What Former Jets GM Believes New York Should Do With First Draft Pick
We have no idea how new Jets general manager Darren Mougey will use the seventh pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Nor do we know how he'll approach the draft in general.
However, we do know what one of New York's formal general managers would do with the pick.
Ex-Jets GM Mike Tannenbaum recently published a first-round mock draft for ESPN. Rather than predicting what will happen in Round 1, Tennenbaum put on his GM hat and explained what he would do at each spot. And, with the seventh-overall pick, Tennenbaum has the Jets drafting LSU offensive lineman Will Campbell.
"Campbell would be a perfect bookend opposite last year's first-round pick, Olu Fashanu," Tennenbaum wrote. "Even though he played left tackle at LSU, he can slide to the right side in New York. His shorter arms (32 5/8 inches) wouldn't be as much of a concern there. Campbell allowed only two sacks over his final two seasons, and while arm length is important, his tape is too good and too consistent to pass on here. This would be a good move for the Jets, who signed quarterback Justin Fields and now have to make sure the right players are in place around him."
As Tennenbaum noted, some experts are concerned about Campbell's arm length, which is short compared to most NFL offensive tackles. Tennenbaum, like many in the industry, now has Missouri tackle Armand Membou ranked ahead of Campbell.
Nevertheless, Campbell projects as a Pro Bowl-caliber player in the pros, even if he moves to left guard.
