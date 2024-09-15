Predictions as New York Jets Hit Road to Face Tennessee Titans
The New York Jets and the Tennessee Titans will each be looking for their first victory of the year as they square off at Nissan Stadium at 1 p.m. eastern on Sunday in Week 2 of the 2024 NFL season.
The Jets are coming off a double-digit loss to the San Francisco 49ers, but one in which they still feel encouraged by the future.
Yes, New York has things that has to fix, including a leaky run defense and a pass rush that could use an infusion of talent from holdout Haasan Reddick.
But the offense is healthy and should get a bigger dose of wide receiver Mike Williams this week.
The Titans blew a 17-point lead to the Chicago Bears last weekend, an embarrassing loss to a team piloted by a rookie quarterback and once again in rebuild mode.
Tennessee looks like they may have an improved defense this year, but the offense will be led by a second-year quarterback Will Levis. Figuring out what they will run can be a chess match, considering the Titans have a new head coach in Brian Callahan and just one game on tape.
Here are the game predictions from the staff.
Matthew Postins, Staff Writer
New York Jets 24, Tennessee Titans 13
Both of these teams had less-than-ideal openers. In that case, Week 2 is all about adjustment and correction.
When you have an experienced quarterback, a hungry set of skill position players and a talented defense that’s been getting hammered by outsiders this week after a sub-par performance against the 49ers, you have a highly-motivated group with which to make those adjustments.
I honestly think this game won’t be that close. The Jets won’t score a ton of points. But the defense is going to show up and show up all day.
Kenneth Teape, Staff Writer
New York Jets 24, Tennessee Titans 10
After a tough Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers, the New York Jets will bounce back in Week 2 against the Tennessee Titans. After allowing a score on eight straight possessions on Monday night, the defense will hold the Titans scoreless for eight straight. Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers will find wide receiver Garett Wilson early and often, as Wilson will go over 100 yards receiving.
Brad Wakai, Staff Writer
New York Jets 24, Tennessee Titans 21
Coming off a disheartening loss on Monday Night Football, I have to think the Jets are going to bounce back, especially the defense, which was embarrassed throughout that game. The Titans are a clear step down from the 49ers, and even though this is their second consecutive road game, New York takes care of business and gets back to .500.
Nick Ziegler, Staff Writer
New York Jets 23, Tennessee Titans 20
This is a terrible schedule spot for the New York Jets, a team that didn’t look very good on either side of the ball in Week 1. If not for some fixable mistakes, the Tennessee Titans would be 1-0 to start the season. The Jets should be able to win this game, but by no means will it be a cakewalk.