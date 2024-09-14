Titans Talk Preparing for Jets' Aaron Rodgers
After starting off the season 0-1 following a crushing loss to the Chicago Bears, things won't be getting any easier for the Tennessee Titans headed into Week 2.
The Titans will face one of their toughest early-season tests on Sunday when they host the New York Jets and quarterback Aaron Rodgers at Nissan Stadium. New York's offense has some elite talent, and with a now-healthy Rodgers back at the helm, the Titans defense needs to be clicking in all areas to avoid an 0-2 start.
Some of Tennessee's top defenders are well aware of how dangerous Rodgers can be, something new Titans linebacker Ernest Jones touched on when speaking with team reporter Jim Wyatt on Friday.
"He's just super smart, he's been (playing) the game a long time, so he's seen it all," Jones said. "Disguise will be big for us."
Titans rookie linebacker Jaylen Harrell grew up watching Rodgers but will now be facing him in just his second-career game.
"It's a privilege to be on the field with him, but just knowing what the mission is and going out there and handling business," Harrell said. " ... It's hard to trick Aaron Rodgers. He's seen it all."
Rodgers missed all but four snaps last season after suffering a season-ending Achilles injury in Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills. After a year of recovery, he made his way back to the field for the first time on Monday night against the San Francisco 49ers.
The future Hall of Famer had a solid performance but the Niners took care of the Jets in a 32-19 win. Rodgers finished 13 of 21 passing for 167 yards, one touchdown and one interception, though the pick came after his pass was deflected right into the arms of a San Francisco defender.
The Titans and Jets will kick off from Nashville on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.
