Proposed New York Jets Trade Moves First-Round Pick for Non Davante Adams WR
The New York Jets and Davante Adams rumors have been off the charts in recent weeks. Adams and Aaron Rodgers have a long history with each other, and the idea of trading for him makes perfect sense for more reasons than not.
Arguably the best wide receiver in football, the Las Vegas Raiders star could make a big impact on this team as they look to win the Super Bowl. However, just like every trade, there are hurdles the Jets will have to deal with to land him.
There are other options out there for New York if they want to add another wide receiver. While some aren't as good as Adams, adding depth could be a decent move, too.
There's one other player of his caliber who could be on the market, as Brandon Aiyuk recently requested a trade from the San Francisco 49ers. Aiyuk, however, might not get dealt as the 49ers, similar to the Jets, have Super Bowl aspirations.
After losing in the Super Bowl last season, there isn't much of a reason to trade him unless they find a replacement. Aiyuk knows that, and so do teams around the NFL.
That still didn't stop Josiah Caswell of Pro Football Network from proposing a trade that'd send him to New York.
Caswell's proposal would move a 2025 first-round pick and 2025 third-round pick for the Arizona State product.
"With Aaron Rodgers returning healthy, the Jets could consider bringing Aiyuk in to improve their offense. With focus on the now, New York parts ways with a first and a third-round selection in 2025, something the 49ers would see as hard to decline.
"Joining Mike Williams and Garrett Wilson, Aiyuk would likely replace Xavier Gipson and start in the slot. With those three, if healthy, Rodgers would have one of the best receiving groups of his career from top to bottom."
The reason for making a trade similar to this one would be the exact reason for trying to grab Adams from the Raiders, as it'd give the Jets a better chance of winning now.
A year ago, Aiyuk was one of the top receivers in the NFL, posting 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns on 75 receptions.
Moving a first round pick for a player they'd have to immediately pay is tough, but Aiyuk might be one of the players the front office should think about doing so for.
There are other areas they could improve, but the idea of landing another star for Rodgers is certainly enticing.