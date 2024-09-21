Robert Saleh Highlights Reason for New York Jets Early Season Success
How impressive have the New York Jets looked throughout the last two weeks?
To break it down even more, the Jets have been an elite football team over the past six quarters they've played. If they continue to perform at this level, they have to feel very confident about potentially winning a Super Bowl.
It'll still take a lot for them to get to that point, and it's important for them not to get too ahead of themselves, as they've had two easier games. However, in the NFL, beating teams the way they have over the past six quarters is a very promising sign.
This won't be the beginning for New York, and they understand that.
Head coach Robert Saleh has been very impressed with his team's performance, so he's given them the weekend off.
However, he also noted that this is just the beginning of the tough stretches they'll have to deal with.
Over the next few weeks, the Jets will face the Minnesota Vikings, Buffalo Bills, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Houston Texans. Those are four above-average football teams that won't be easy to beat, even if they're playing at a high level.
"To get through these three games everybody will get well-deserved rest over the weekend," Saleh said, according to John Pullano of the team. "But it wasn't easy. We're going to do it again. We got another stretch coming up here in a few weeks. We just got to keep our thumb on it, keep our thumb on our regen and attack each week like it's our last."
Entering the campaign, everybody knew what New York's defense could do. Their run defense has been a bit shaky at times, but they started figuring that out in Week 3 against the New England Patriots. If that's solid, there aren't many holes, if any, on this defensive unit.
However, it's been the offense that's been so impressive.
Typically, the Jets have a below-average offense and one that doesn't spend much time on the field.
Not spending time on the field doesn't just hurt the offense, but one could make an argument that it hurts the defense even more. If the defense has to continue playing, they'll eventually mess up.
Saleh has emphasized how important it is to stay on the field and highlighted how they've done so in recent games.
"We've done a great job of it over the first three weeks not really having negative plays. We're not in second-and-long, third-and-long, like a year ago. It has been fun to watch from the efficiency standpoint."
Perhaps the most promising sign is that they're just starting to click.
When things fully get going, watch out for New York.
