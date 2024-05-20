Sauce Gardner Gives Thoughts On New York Jets' 2024 Schedule
After a disappointing season for the New York Jets, expectations are at an all-time high.
Jobs will be lost, players will be traded, and much more could happen if they don't reach the potential they're expected to have this year.
All of the high expectations are more than fair. The Jets have put together a roster good enough to compete, even good enough to win a Super Bowl if things go their way.
Looking at their schedule, New York will have challenges throughout the season. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills have been an elite team over the past few seasons, the Miami Dolphins continue to get better, and the New England Patriots always give them a tough time.
They have the 12th toughest schedule, as teams last season had an average win percentage of .505. They'll be tasked with a tough game right out the gate, taking on the San Francisco 49ers on the road in what should be a highly-anticipated matchup for both parties.
But, while the schedule isn't an easy one, they're ready to prove they belong.
Jets' star Sauce Gardner spoke about the schedule, having the following to say, according to Caroline Hendershot, New York's team reporter.
"We're always ready. It's a primetime game. We're always going to be ourselves, we're always going to have the same identity, we're not going to change anything, just because it's primetime. It's great to be able to have those primetime games, because a lot of people are expecting a lot out of us. We expect a lot out of ourselves."
As Gardner alludes to, he and the rest of the team understand that fans will be looking for them to show they can perform as well as their talent says they should. That's what happens when an all-time great quarterback and an improved supporting cast are on the roster.
If there's one player who always shows up when it matters most, it's the two-time All-Pro cornerback entering his third season.