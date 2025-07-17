Scout Has Scary Prediction For Jets' Garrett Wilson
The New York Jets have one of the most talented wide receivers in the National Football League in Garrett Wilson.
Wilson just signed a long-term contract extension in New York and is getting respect across the league. After landing as an honorable mention in last year's annual wide receiver rankings from ESPN, he now is the No. 10 receiver in football, per ESPN. On top of this, an anonymous scout said that Wilson is currently nowhere near how good he can be.
"On talent, he's unquestionably a top-10 player. The way he slithers in and out of routes with elite flexibility is Justin Jefferson lite," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler shared. "'He's one of the best separators in the league,' an AFC executive said. On production, the argument is tougher. Some scouts wonder what's holding him back. While Wilson posted 101 catches for 1,104 yards and seven touchdowns in 2024, Davante Adams had more targets than him (68 to 46) over the final six games. Adams' long-standing connection with QB Aaron Rodgers could have played a factor, but it was a shocking disparity for Wilson, who has No. 1 receiver qualities and was poised for a breakout season.
"As one AFC executive noted, Wilson is a bit of a "freelancer" as a route runner, which was probably not ideal alongside Rodgers at this stage of the QB's career. An NFL receivers coach called it something different: Lack of detail in his routes. 'All over the map -- does his own thing on the field,' an AFC scout said about Wilson. 'Vast potential, (but he's) not close to what he could be.' But then there's this reality that speaks to his enormous upside -- and why he's in the top 10, fresh off a four-year, $130-million contract extension. 'He has produced in suboptimal circumstances,' an NFL general manager said. "He would only grow in stature in another system more friendly to his skill set.'"
The Jets should be good in 2025.
More NFL: Aaron Rodgers Inadvertently Helped Jets Keep Garrett Wilson