Setting Rookie Year Expectations for New York Jets Wide Receiver
One thing was clear about the New York Jets' 2024 NFL draft strategy: improve the offense.
They did so in the third round by trading up to secure a new weapon for Aaron Rodgers.
Wide receiver Malachi Corley was one of the more intriguing offensive weapons in the draft class and certainly has a chance to carve out a role for himself as a rookie.
But, what should fans really expect out of him in his first season?
The Western Kentucky product had a very successful college career that saw him accumulate 3,035 yards and 29 touchdowns across 259 catches with three years of real playing time.
He draws a lot of Deebo Samuel comparisons and for good reason.
They have similar builds, both being around 5-10 and 215-pounds. Corley had a 4.49 second 40-yard dash and Samuel had a 4.48.
They're very much alike on paper and New York would be smart to keep that in mind when putting together their gameplans for this season.
Corley fits into the revamped offense well. He won't do much for the Jets on the outside very often, especially in the NFL, but that won't matter much with their current personell.
Garrett Wilson and Mike Williams figure to be the bigger-bodied X and Z receivers, which will give Corley the opportunity to lock down the slot role.
Last season, Xavier Gipson got a majority of the slot snaps, so fans should be looking for Corley to be an improvement over the production the team got last year. Gipson had 21 catches for 229 yards and no touchdowns through the air. He added eight carries for 68 yards and a score on the ground.
If that is what New York gets out of Corley as a rookie, that would be majorly disappointing.
With Rodgers healthy and having a better supporting cast and improved protection, the new rookie slot receiver should be able to surpass those marks easily.