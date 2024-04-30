New York Jets' Draft Review: Post-Analysis of Joe Douglas' Seven Picks
The New York Jets addressed multiple perceived needs in the 2024 NFL Draft, but only time will tell if general manager Joe Douglas made the proper picks.
The Jets added seven players over the three-day draft and I've graded each pick individually.
Here are my day-after reactions to the Jets' draft haul.
Pick 1 (R1 - No. 11 overall)
Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State
Grade: B-
The Jets traded down one spot and still landed one of the top-tier offensive tackle prospects. There is definitely a need for insurance behind two 33-year-old starting offensive tackles, but one could argue the team would benefit more from a slam dunk plug-and-play pass-catcher. If Fashanu becomes a franchise left tackle, this grade bumps up to an "A."
Pick 2 (R3 — No. 65 overall)
Malachi Corley, Western Kentucky
Grade: B-
The Jets jumped up seven spots in the Round 3 draft in order to ensure they got their guy. Malachi Corley provides the offense with a hard-nosed secondary receiver with noticeable run-after-catch ability, but he may have been a tad overdrafted and needs to prove himself consistently facing high level competition.
Pick 3 (R4 — No. 134 overall)
Braelon Allen, RB, Wisconsin
Grade: B+
New York waited until late in the fourth round to address the RB2 spot behind Breece Hall and did so by drafting an accomplished bruiser from the Big Ten Conference. The 235-pound beast, who should serve well in pass pro situations, recorded 26 reps on the 225-pound bench press.
Pick 4 (R5 — No. 171 overall)
Jordan Travis, QB, Florida State
Grade: C+
Travis may have been a Day 2 pick had it not been for his 2023 season-ending injury. He developed into an effective quarterback over his five years at Florida State (46 appearances), but his arm strength could limit him at the next level.
Pick 5 (R5 — No. 173 overall)
Isaiah Davis, RB, South Dakota State
Grade: C-
He wasn't even the top-rated FCS running back on my board. That was Monmouth's Jaden Shirden, who went undrafted and has since signed with the Carolina Panthers. Abanikanda, the Jets' 2023 fifth-round pick, is a much more explosive runner but Davis may leapfrog him on the depth chart due to pass pro ability.
Pick 6 (R5 — No. 176 overall)
Qwan'tez Stiggers, CB, Toronto Argonauts
Grade: B
You can never have too many cornerbacks, and Stiggers has been the epitome of perseverance throughout his career.
Pick 7 (R7 - No. 257 overall)
Jalen Key, S, Alabama
Grade: B
There are limited options at this point in the draft, so why not select a prospect who played for Nick Saban. Key is an intriguing developmental pick.