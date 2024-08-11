Sole New York Jets' Starter Suits Up for Preseason Game
It was impossible to not notice Joe Tippmann during the New York Jets' preseason opener against the Washington Commanders.
Out of 22 projected Week 1 starters on both sides of the ball, only one was dressed for the exhibition contest and Tippmann was the guy. The 23-year-old center played the Jets' first two possessions, snapping the ball seven times to quarterback Tyrod Taylor without issue.
It's not irrational to deduce that the lone reason why Tippmann took the field in Preseason Game No. 1 was to work on his snapping accuracy in a live action situation. In a surprising development, the second-year pro has struggled to execute the essential task on multiple occasions throughout training camp.
"Young, second-year kid, just trying to let him work through some kinks that he needs to work out," said Saleh. "Also, with Tyrod in there, I just wanted him to mirror Tyrod’s snap count."
Tippmann and Taylor also had the chance to work together in last Thursday's joint practice against the Washington Commanders. With Aaron Rodgers held out due to inclement weather, Taylor took the QB1 reps with Tippmann at center.
After being selected at No. 43 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, Tippmann earned his first start at right guard three weeks into his rookie campaign. Tippmann, who logged two seasons as Wisconsin's starting center, moved over to his natural position to replace the injured Connor McGovern for the last 10 regular season games.
Although he showed no sign of snapping difficulty while thrown into the fire as a first-year pro, Tippmann has sent the ball flying over quarterback Aaron Rodgers more than once during practices. After such instances have occurred, the 40-year-old Rodgers has been seen intensely engaging in discussion with the young center.
"Aaron's always out there trying to make me better, and I really appreciate that out of him. I know it comes from a place of love, and he's always just trying to make me better because he knows I can be better," said Tippmann at his locker following the 20-17 preseason win.
Despite being the only returning starter asked to play, Tippmann didn't appear resentful towards Saleh's decision.
"I mean I'm a second-year guy, just being able to go out there and get my feet wet I think. It was nice to be able to get out there, get into the flow of the game," said Tippmann. "Working on my ritual, my daily ritual, how I approach each game, so just kind of getting a jump on that was good."