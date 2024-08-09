New York Jets Backup Shines as Aaron Rodgers Sits During Joint Practice
It was the Tyrod Taylor and Garrett Wilson show for the New York Jets' first-team offense at Thursday's joint practice against the Washington Commanders.
The Jets signed Taylor as an insurance policy for 40-year-old quarterback Aaron Rodgers during the offseason and the veteran displayed his value on the practice field in Florham Park. With head coach Robert Saleh deciding to keep Rodgers on the sidelines due to Thursday's rainy forecast and slick field conditions, the 35-year-old Taylor connected with Wilson for multiple touchdowns against the Commanders defense.
"Woke up this morning, saw the weather. [Rodgers has] taken every rep in practice. I just felt like it's just unnecessary — heightened environment, unfamiliar foes in terms of taking care of one another. I just didn't want to expose him to it," said Saleh. "If it was clean outside, he would've practiced today. Call it overprotection, but it's just the decision I made."
Practicing without limitations, and having fully recovered from Achilles surgery, Rodgers had participated in every training camp practice thus far.
"He pushed back," said Saleh. "He wanted to go, but in the grand scheme of things we're trying to think forward thinking with regards to Week 1, and we've got a long way for that. We'll have other opportunities coming up with Carolina and the Giants."
The Jets are slated to hold combined practices with the Carolina Panthers and the New York Giants in the coming weeks. It's worth noting that Rodgers participated in the team's joint practice with the Panthers last summer.
In Rodgers's absence, Taylor made good use of his opportunities targeting New York's clear-cut WR1. Coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving seasons, Wilson looked as dynamic as ever during Thursday's practice, which was open to spectators.
With the rain coming down early, Taylor hit Wilson for a long touchdown in 7-on-7 reps. Wilson proceeded to beat Washington cornerback Emmanuel Forbes repeatedly throughout 11-on-11 team competition.
First, Wilson pulled in a seven-yard scoring strike from Taylor, managing to keep his feet inbounds with Forbes defending. Then, the 2022 first-round draft pick smoked Forbes for a 55-yard touchdown reception.
"Garrett looked awesome," said Saleh.
Despite New York's aerial exploits, Saleh was actually more pleased by the rushing attack's performance against Washington.
"Really like what I saw out of the run game. I feel like the weather kind of hindered us with regards to pass game. Offensively speaking, the run game was really good," said Saleh.
Overall, it turned out to be a rainy, but successful day at 1 Jets Drive.
"I felt it was good, it was very productive. I don't want to speak for Washington, but I felt it was very productive, guys got work in," said Saleh.
The Jets and Commanders will kick off in a preseason game on Saturday, August 10 at 1:00 pm ET.