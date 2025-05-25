Speculation Building Linking Jets Star To Cowboys
The New York Jets opted to move on from a handful of guys this offseason.
Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams are the two guys who have been talked about the most, but they aren't the only veterans New York opted to move on from. The Jets also moved on from CJ Mosley and he's still available in free agency.
The five-time Pro Bowler is one of the more interesting free agents still available and because of this, NFL Trade Rumors' Logan Ulrich made a list of five hypothetical landing spots for him and one that was mentioned was the Dallas Cowboys.
"Dallas Cowboys," Ulrich said. "Breakout Cowboys LB DeMarvion Overshown will likely miss this season as he rehabs a severe knee injury, leaving Dallas to rely on a group that includes veterans Kenneth Murray and Jack Sanborn and younger guys on rookie contracts like Marist Liufau, Damone Clark and Shemar James. It’s not a very deep or proven group.
"New Cowboys DC Matt Eberflus puts a premium on having a quality middle linebacker, and while the Cowboys traded for Murray to be that guy, if he falters or gets hurt they could be in the market for help."
Mosley joined the Jets ahead of the 2019 season and was with the franchise through the end of the 2024 campaign. Unfortunately, he only was able to play in four games in 2024. He was an All-Pro and Pro Bowler in 2022. Who will end up giving him a chance?