Jets Country

Steelers Knew About Aaron Rodgers Deal Earlier Than Expected

The former New York Jets star was the most talked about free agent in football...

Patrick McAvoy

Jan 5, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) during the third quarter of their game against the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images
Jan 5, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) during the third quarter of their game against the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images / Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Pittsburgh Steelers officially have signed former New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

He will attempt to lead the team after the losses of both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields this offseason. Fields obviously joined the Jets and Wilson moved on to the New York Giants.

Rodgers will face off against his old team in Week 1 at MetLife Stadium on Sept. 7. After months of rumors and speculation about what Rodgers would do, it's a fair question to ask when Pittsburgh actually knew a deal would get done.

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer revealed that Rodgers quietly let the Steelers know he was coming early last week and the contract structure was talked about way back in March.

"The Steelers officially got word early last week that Rodgers was coming in to sign his contract at the end of the week, and kept it quiet as the rest of the players worked through three days of OTAs," Breer said. "The parameters of the deal were actually agreed to in mid-March, and all that was left for GM Omar Khan and David Dunn to work through were some structural elements and back-end details.

"The one-year contract is for $13.85 million, with $10 million guaranteed, and another $5.85 million in incentives. Rodgers arrived Saturday morning to sign it, and from there he and Smith immediately dove in on the playbook, things that the Steelers already built in anticipation of his signing and some historical elements of Smith’s scheme and how it matched up with some of Rodgers’s experiences. That so much of this stayed quiet is, in fact, a testament to the trust that the Steelers and Rodgers built over a short time. And now, on Tuesday, it’ll be unveiled for everyone to see."

Rumors and speculation swirled left and right, but it's now easy to see why Pittsburgh didn't seem concerned.

More NFL: Packers Superstar Available; Next Stop Jets?

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also recieved an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News