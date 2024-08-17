Three New York Jets Players Who Have Most to Prove Against Carolina Panthers
The New York Jets experienced an eventful joint practice against the Carolina Panthers on Thursday, and now it's time for the actual preseason game.
In their second of three August exhibitions, the Jets will clash in Carolina on Saturday, August 17 at 7 p.m. ET. Future Hall-of-Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers won't play, but there will be plenty of meaningful reps to go around.
With players fighting for roster spots and trying to establish their roles, Saturday's preseason contest is important for so many young Jets. Here are three to watch in the Preseason Week 2 affair.
WR Malachi Corley
New York's offense is seemingly counting on contributions from the No. 65 overall draft pick this fall. Corley figures to see time in the slot as the Jets test the run-after-catch ability that made the Western Kentucky receiver such an attractive prospect to general manager Joe Douglas.
"What's been really good is we all know what he can do with the ball in his hands. We've been able to kind of manufacture some situations where he does get it, and he's as advertised when that ball's in his hands," said Saleh on Thursday in Charlotte.
Corley has flashed during training camp, but he's clearly in the midst of a major adjustment to the professional level.
"He's been growing. Still a long way to go with his route running and understanding the same thing that Garrett [Wilson] went through, just being where he needs to be as fast as he can get there," said Saleh.
Corley started the preseason opener against the Washington Commanders, totaling 18 offensive snaps. He caught 4 of 5 targets for 27 yards, a 6.8 ypc average. On special teams, he botched a punt return but looked electrifying on a 33-yard kickoff return.
TE Zack Kuntz
With presumed TE2 Jeremy Ruckert missing time due to a concussion, there's an opportunity for Kuntz to step up and earn a role. The 2023 seventh-round draft pick posses rare athletic attributes, but has yet to show his true potential in game situations. He spent the first 17 weeks of his rookie season on the Practice Squad and played only two snaps on offense during the finale.
Kuntz was on the field for 27 offensive snaps, the second most amongst Jets skill players, in the preseason opener, but he garnered zero targets as a receiver. Kuntz faces stiff competition to earn the spot behind Tyler Conklin and Ruckert. With Kenny Yeboah already in the mix, New York signed Anthony Firkser, who made one nine-yard reception last Saturday.
The 6-foot-7 Kuntz may be able to distinguish himself through special teams. He played 12 snaps on specials against the Commanders.
DL Leonard Taylor
The highly-touted undrafted rookie is making a legitimate push for a spot on the 53-man roster, but there's still a lot to prove before cutdown day.
"Now, he has got a long way to go and he knows that, we all know that, but it is really exciting to see some flashes early on here," said defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich earlier this week.
Taylor had a couple of dominant moments during his preseason debut. He blew up a first-half run play and added a fourth-quarter sack.
"He is starting to really figure out what attack means in our front. He has had all this ability in his body forever since he started playing ball I imagine," said Ulbrich.