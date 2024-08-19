Three New York Jets' Roster Hopefuls Strengthen Their Case in Preseason Win
The New York Jets kept their starters and multiple veteran backups in street clothes for Saturday's preseason road contest against the Carolina Panthers, creating opportunities for those trying to prove themselves worthy of roster spots.
In particular, three players, all of whom are on the proverbial roster bubble, provided multiple reasons why the Jets should keep them around. Angling for depth spots, a second-year running back, an undrafted rookie return specialist and a journeyman tight end all made their mark in New York's 15-12 exhibition victory over the Panthers.
Here are our three New York Jets on SI individual winners from Preseason Game No. 2.
RB Israel Abanikanda
The Brooklyn-born running back finds himself behind rookies Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis in the rotation, but showed some fight when his number was called against the Panthers.
Abanikanda carried six times for a team-leading 29 yards during the third quarter. He played 13 snaps and moved the chains twice.
"Izzy, I thought he ran the ball really well in the third quarter - being decisive, getting his foot in the ground, getting vertical," said Saleh.
The 2023 fifth-round draft pick has been rumored as a potential cut candidate after falling out of favor as a rookie, primarily due to his lack of pass protection ability. Abanikanda's recent production has likely secured the RB4 spot.
RS Brandon Codrington
The undrafted small-school prospect announced his arrival on the NFL stage in grand fashion against the Panthers. Codrington provided a jolt to the Jets' return game, showing explosion while running back a kickoff and a punt.
Fielding the second-half opening kickoff at the Jets' 5-yard line, Codrington dashed 63 yards down to the Carolina 32. The field position resulted in a field goal.
After a 15-yard punt return, Codrington accounted for another explosive play. On the final snap of the third quarter, he took a punt 31 yards into Panthers' territory. The former HBCU standout also made a tackle on defense.
"He definitely seized his opportunities. I think he was the most productive. Set up a couple of scoring drives, but that's what he's here for. That's why we brought him in, his punt returning and kick returning ability. I thought he did a nice job today," said Saleh.
Codrington also flashed at cornerback in the August 10 preseason opener. He recorded four tackles and one pass breakup.
TE Anthony Firkser
In the short time he's been a Jet, Firkser has arguably shown more value than 2023 seventh-round tight end Zack Kuntz. The midsummer addition may be quietly moving from roster long-shot to TE3 after two solid preseason efforts.
Firkser's prior NFL game experience sets him aside from Kuntz and Kenny Yeboah, and the New Jersey product helped himself on two fronts on Saturday night in Carolina. His lone receiving target was the longest pass play of the night, a 21-yard catch that moved the ball into opposing territory and led to a third-quarter field goal. Firkser also caught his only target on August 10, gaining nine yards against the Washington Commanders.
The most important stat registered by the roster hopeful on Saturday night is arguably the tackle Firkser made in kick coverage. He dropped the Carolina returned at the 24-yard line. A depth tight end is expected to contribute on special teams and he appears up to the challenge.