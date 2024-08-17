Tom Brady Speaks Boldly About New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers is ready to make his comeback from a torn Achilles that ended his 2023 season with the New York Jets just four offensive snaps into the year.
Making a comeback from that kind of injury isn't easy for any player, but Rodgers is now 40 years old. Due to his age and the severity of the injury, there are many who don't think the future Hall of Fame quarterback can get back to playing at the level he was before the injury.
All offseason long, Rodgers has been hearing doubters and critics. He has always played better with a chip on his shoulder and that is exactly what he will have this year.
NFL legend Tom Brady recently spoke out about Rodgers. He is excited to see what the Jets' quarterback can do in 2024. Brady is expecting big things.
“I’m really excited for what he’s about to undertake here shortly going into the season. I think you have those injuries, they put a lot of things into perspective for you when you have them, and I want to see the fire that he’s got when he goes out there on the field. And how he [chooses] to lead the team this year. So it’s going to be an exciting year for the Jets fans.”
Brady is 100 percent right about one thing. Rodgers will be playing with a fire lit under him.
From the media trying to spin a narrative about him causing drama with New York to many doubting that he can get back to playing at a superstar level, Rodgers is ready to prove them wrong.
Looking at his situation with the Jets, Rodgers is in a great place. The front office prioritized adding more talent around their franchise quarterback.
Rodgers will have elite weapons in Garrett Wilson and Mike Williams at wide receiver. He will also have Allen Lazard and Malachi Corley. Breece Hall has the potential and talent to be one of the top running backs in the NFL if he stays healthy and plays to his potential.
On the outside looking in, New York appears to have an offense capable of being elite.
Only time will tell if Rodgers can actually come back to full healthy from the Achilles injury. He has looked great in training camp, but the regular season is a different beast.
Hopefully, Brady ends up being right and Jets fans actually end up having a very exciting year with Rodgers leading the way.