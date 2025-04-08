Top Jets Insider Gives 2 Cents On Breece Hall Trade Rumors, Argues Against Deal
The Breece Hall trade rumors are becoming hard to ignore.
New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn recently said he wants to deploy a running back committee next season, with Hall sharing time with second-year backs Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis. The comments have led to speculation that New York could shop Hall, who has one year left on his rookie contract and saw his numbers dip in 2024. Some also wonder whether the Jets could target star prospect Ashton Jeanty with the seventh-overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt, one of the top Jets insiders, offered his two cents in a piece published Monday. He also wrote "I don't think they should trade (Hall)" in an X post promoting the story.
"There is some logic to the idea of moving Hall in a trade now, especially if the Jets don’t intend to sign him to a long-term deal," Rosenblatt wrote.
"He’s only 23, a legitimate playmaker capable of scoring anytime he touches the ball, he’ll be three years removed from ACL surgery in October and he’s become of the NFL’s best pass-catching backs. ... Hall is also 15th in rushing yards, though he’s declined across the board in the running game. His cap hit is only $4.3 million in 2025 and if he returned to form as a runner, the Jets might be more willing to consider re-signing him, or even using the franchise tag, which is projected to cost $14.2 million for running backs in 2026, per Over the Cap.
"There are deterrents to a trade too. What is good value for an explosive 23-year-old running back at minimal financial cost? Most running back trades in recent years haven’t netted significant value. The closest comparison for Hall might be when the Lions traded D’Andre Swift to the Eagles in 2023. Swift, like Hall, was in the final year of his contract. Detroit -- where both (Tanner) Engstrand and Glenn were, of course -- traded Swift and a seventh-round pick to the Eagles for a fourth- and seventh-round pick. Would that be enough? Maybe, if the Jets feel comfortable enough with their running back room without him."
Rosenblatt ended the piece by writing it's "most likely" that Glenn was trying to motivate Hall rather than signaling a trade. Nevertheless, the trade chatter likely will persist throughout the offseason.
More NFL: Jets Rumors: Starting WR Waiting On Aaron Rodgers Before Making Big Decision