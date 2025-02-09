Top NFL Insider Drops Major Hint On Aaron Rodgers' Future With Jets
The New York Jets have a ton of issues to sort through this offseason. And quarterback is at the top of the priority list.
The Jets have undergone lots of changes at the top. They brought in first-timer Darren Mougey to be the new general manager and first-timer Aaron Glenn to be the head coach. Will the Jets complete the trifecta with a new quarterback as well?
It's not entirely up to them. Future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers is under contract for one more season, in which he carries a $23.5 million cap hit. After his two seasons with the Jets went awry for completely different reasons, Rodgers has to decide whether he's up for a third.
Rodgers could retire, return to the Jets, or ask to be traded elsewhere, which he would have major input into thanks to his full no-trade clause. But which way are things trending as the decision looms in a post-Super Bowl world?
On Sunday, ESPN's Adam Schefter dropped a meaningful update during an appearance on NFL Countdown, saying that according to league sources, Rodgers is believed to be more likely to leave New York than he is to stay.
"Oftentimes when teams have new regimes, that means new players," Schefter said. "That's why there are a lot of people across the league who believe that the signs point to Aaron Rodgers not being back in New York, though this issue is far from decided at this point in time.
"It would not surprise a lot of people if Rodgers winds up moving on and going elsewhere. He also has the decide whether or not he wants to play. That's the first question, but if he does that, we'll see where that future takes him.
There's no telling which other teams might want to get their hands on Rodgers if he wants to leave the Jets. During his prime, he had a strong argument to be the best quarterback in the league. He's even won two Most Valuable Player Awards this decade. But 2021 already feels like a long time ago.
One thing is for certain: the Jets can't make many other decisions until they hear from Rodgers. Their fate these days, for better or worse, is tied to his whims.
More NFL: 49ers 'Could Steal Away' Jets $33 Million Star Thanks To Robert Saleh Connection