Two ACC Products Strengthen Case for New York Jets' Roster Spots in Win vs. Giants
It was the last chance to make an impression prior to roster cutdown day, and, in particular, two New York Jets players took full advantage.
Second-year running back Israel Abanikanda and undrafted rookie defensive tackle Leonard Taylor were far from being roster locks at the start of training camp, but both may have nailed down their spots during the preseason finale against the New York Giants.
"You’re trying to figure out which ones you’re going to have to let go and which ones you’re going to keep. It’s not clear-cut," said fourth-year head coach Robert Saleh during his postgame press conference. "There’s a lot of players who are capable of being on the 53-man roster and there’s a lot of guys who represented themselves well throughout the entire training camp, even today."
After drafting Abanikanda as a fifth-rounder out of Pittsburgh in 2023, the Jets were unlikely to give up on the speedy runner after only one disappointing season but they certainly sent a message by using two middle-round selections on running backs year.
With Breece Hall locked into the RB1 spot, rookies Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis are slotted in right behind the starter. Neither player was active for the August 24 exhibition, suggesting they are firmly in the team's plans. Meanwhile, Abanikanda had the opportunity to convince the Jets to roster him as a fourth running back who has shown little on special teams.
"I just knew it was a competition. I’ve been competing my whole life, so it actually made me happy. Every running back in the room is better," said Abanikanda after playing 20 productive snaps in the 10-6 win over the Giants.
Powering the Jets' offense during the first half, Abanikanda rushed for a game-high 83 yards on nine carries and made one six-yard reception. The Brooklyn-born ball carrier gained positive yardage on every one of his 10 touches while accounting for the game's only touchdown.
On a 1st-and-10 early in the second quarter, Abanikanda exploded for a 45-yard touchdown run while breaking multiple tackles downfield. The 2022 Atlantic Coast Conference rushing champion showed great burst on the offensive highlight of the night at MetLife Stadium.
Taylor turned heads as a sophomore at Miami, but his draft stock plummeted following a subpar 2023 campaign which raised questions about his motivation. The Green & White took a flier on the physically-talented defensive lineman, reportedly offering him a six-figure signing bonus.
"He’s really come along the last couple weeks. Obviously, he’s still a rookie, has a long way to go. But definitely over the last couple of weeks thought he’s done a really nice job," said Saleh.
The 22-year-old Taylor was shot out of a cannon to the tune of a sack and a tackle-for-loss during the preseason opener versus the Washington Commanders. He appeared in similar form against the Giants, making four tackles including three hits on quarterback Tommy DeVito.
With the Giants operating from their own 40-yard line on a second-quarter possession, Taylor was in on three consecutive sacks of DeVito. The three half-sacks pushed Big Blue back into a 4th-and-32.
The Jets must cut their 90-man roster down to 53 players by Tuesday, August 27 at 4:00 pm ET.