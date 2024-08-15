Usual Suspect Loses Temper During Jets' Testy Joint Practice with Panthers
There were multiple visible altercations on the field during the New York Jets' joint practice with the Carolina Panthers, and a repeat offender was unsurprisingly in the middle of one.
Tempers were apparently high during Thursday's practice in Charlotte with shoving matches breaking out and punches being thrown, including one from Jets defensive lineman Micheal Clemons. The punch landed on Panthers running back Mike Boone's helmet and resulted in a scrum.
Charlotte Observer reporter Mike Kaye provided details on the incident involving Clemons.
"Mike Boone ran and was held up by Michael Clemons for several seconds, Boone pushed him, Clemons swung at him and connected with the helmet, and Boone threw a punch of his way pen. Back and forth twice before teammates moshed each other," said Kaye in an X post.
Prior to the Clemons-Boone fisticuffs, the temperature ticked up a notch when Carolina's wide receiver Terrace Marshall caught a touchdown pass over New York's starting cornerback DJ Reed.
According to Kaye, Reed was holding the Panthers pass-catcher heavily on the play and took exception by throwing the ball at Reed afterwards.
About 10 players were seen skirmishing in the aftermath.
Following last week's combined practice with the Washington Commanders, Jets CB1 Sauce Gardner mentioned that head coach Robert Saleh issued a stern warning that anyone who fights will face consequences.
"Same consequences today, too," said Saleh, who was unwilling to specify prior to Thursday's practice in Charlotte.
Clemons, who will turn 27 years old on August 21, has a history of short-tempered behavior that includes three separate incidents from the 2023 season alone.
First, he was filmed attempting to physically confront Buffalo Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins in the Highmark Stadium tunnel following a November road loss. Next, Clemons was ejected from the Jets' Black Friday game against the Miami Dolphins for inadvertently hitting umpire Carl Paganelli in the face.
In a Week 17 road loss to the Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football, Clemons was recorded yelling apparent obscenities at ticketed spectators behind New York's bench.
The 2022 fourth-round draft pick has made 32 career appearances for Gang Green, totaling 3.0 sacks and seven quarterback hits.
By multiple accounts, Panthers players were yelling at Clemons as things were winding down on Thursday. Zack Rosenblatt, who covers the Jets for The Athletic, claims to have seen one of the Carolina players making vulgar hand gestures in Clemons's direction.
The Jets and Panthers will square off in a preseason game on Saturday, August 17 at 7 p.m. ET.