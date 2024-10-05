Veteran New York Jets Center Signs Contract with New Orleans Saints
Connor McGovern’s return to the New York Jets lasted less than a month as the New Orleans Saints signed him away from the practice squad.
The Saints announced the roster move on Friday, signing him to the active roster and cutting wide receiver A.T. Perry to make room. The Jets are in London to face the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.
New Orleans had an acute need as it prepares for its Monday game with the Kansas City Chiefs, as its interior offensive line has been beset with injuries. The Saints could be without up to four offensive linemen against the Chiefs.
The Saints are without their starting center, Erik McCoy, who is on injured reserve with a groin injury. His backup, Shane Lemieux, has missed practice this week with an ankle injury.
At right guard, Cesar Ruiz missed last week’s game with a knee injury and has not practiced this week. Left guard Lucas Patrick now has a groin injury and is on the Saints’ injury report.
It’s entirely possible that McGovern could be active on Monday, if none of those players are available. If so, he’ll have a coach he knows to lean on. John Benton was the Jets’ offensive line coach in 2021-22 and tutored McGovern.
The Jets signed McGovern back to their practice squad after Week 1, as they needed the depth. New York moved offensive lineman Wes Schweitzer to the reserve/injured list and signed Jake Hanson from the practice squad to back up right guard Alijah Vera-Tucker.
Last year McGovern only played seven games with the Jets before he went on injured reserve. Before that, he played most the previous three seasons with New York, as he joined the franchise before the 2020 season after signing a three-year, $27 million deal.
In four seasons with New York he started 55 games.
The Jets opted not to re-sign McGovern in favor of second-year center Joe Tippmann and he was unable to find a new team to land with.
Before he joined New York he played three seasons with the Denver Broncos, who selected him in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He did not play as a rookie.
In the three seasons after his rookie year he started all but one game for Denver, splitting time between right guard and center.