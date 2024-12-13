Three New York Jets, Jacksonville Jaguars Offensive Stars to Watch Sunday
With the playoffs no longer a mathematical possibility, either pride or a higher NFL draft pick is on the line when the New York Jets travel to face the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at 1 p.m. eastern.
Whether you’re into pride or a higher draft pick depends entirely on one’s mindset.
The Jets (3-10) have lost nine of their last 10 games. But one could make the argument that their game on Sunday was their best offensive contest in about a month. But, it still led to a loss.
The Jaguars (3-10) won their game on Sunday, which demoted them from No. 1 overall to No. 5 in the NFL draft order per Tankathon.
New York knows it must hire a new general manager and head coach after the season. A better selection than the No. 7 it is currently hugging would be a nice way to start the offseason, right?
But players are players and they love to win.
Here are the offensive players to watch for both teams entering Sunday’s game.
New York Jets
QB Aaron Rodgers
Rodgers smirked knowingly when a reporter told him after Sunday’s game that he snapped his three-season streak without a 300-yard passing game. Yep, that streak dated back to Week 14 of 2021. That’s incredible, even with the lost season due to the Achilles.
He’s closing in on 3,000 yards passing. He says his body has felt much better since the bye week. With an injury to top back Breece Hall, the Jets are likely to let him sling it close to 40 times again.
WR Garrett Wilson
He started the whole conversation about the losing “gene” when it comes to the Jets, close games and the fourth quarter. Rodgers then suggested it might be a “curse.”
Well, there’s nothing “loser” about Wilson’s season. He’s caught 81 passes for 877 yards and a career-high five touchdowns. Barring injury, he’s a lock for a third straight 1,000-yard season — and a fifth-year option on his rookie contract.
RB Braelon Allen
The Jets are going to use both Allen and fellow rookie Isaiah Davis, whether Hall is able to play or not (as of Thursday Hall had not practiced all week). Play-caller Todd Downing is still trying to figure out how to use both as primary backs. But after last week it’s clear they’re going to use Allen to get the tougher yards. He had 81 total yards, including 43 rushing yards, last Sunday.
Jacksonville Jaguars
QB Mac Jones
The former New England Patriots starter is the man under center with the season-ending injury to Trevor Lawrence. He’s won once in three games as a starter this season, throwing for 732 yards, two touchdowns and five interceptions. He’s faced the Jets before and said earlier this week the defense was always the best he played against in the AFC East.
RB Travis Etienne
Tank Bigsby will have a role on Sunday, but Etienne is the more versatile back. He’s only rushed for 391 yards on 99 carries (Bigsby has actually rushed for 602 yards while only starting in one game). But Etienne is a bigger part of the pass game, with 29 receptions for 164 yards.
It looks like the Jags are playing the hot hand and, at times, Bigsby has been the hotter hand. But Etienne is the game-breaker.
WR Brian Thomas
Even before the Lawrence injury, the passing game wasn’t that productive. But Thomas has been the most productive of anyone on the team. He’s caught 54 passes for 851 yards and six touchdowns. He leads Jacksonville in all three categories. More than two-thirds of his receptions have led to first downs, so he’s the receiver to watch when the Jaguars are trying to convert on third down.