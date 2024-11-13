Watch: New York Jets Superstar Appears Duped by Fake Stat on Pat McAfee
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff had one of the worst best nights one will ever see in pro football on Sunday night.
The Detroit Lions beat the Houston Texans, 26-23, on a last-second field goal. But Goff made it difficult on everyone. He only completed 50% of his passes, threw two touchdown passes and tossed a career-high five interceptions.
The wild part is that, to that point, Goff had tossed just four interceptions for the year and had not thrown a pick in five straight games.
But, the Lions won to improve to 8-1 this season. So, the end result was what the Lions wanted.
So, how did Goff’s performance end up a talking point when New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers made his weekly appearance on ESPN’s Pat McAfee show on Tuesday?
Well, he brought it up. But, to understand why, one has to take a step back.
During the game on Sunday, a social media user on X (formerly Twitter) who goes by the handle @MisterCiv posted the following:
INTERESTING 👀
This is now Jared Goff’s 7TH career game with at least 4 interceptions.
His record in those games?
6-0.
Does Goff have the Texans right where he wants them? 🤔
His post received a community note. Why? Because Goff has only thrown four or more interceptions twice in his career. All one has to do is check Goff’s game log at pro-football-reference.com or any other site.
Goff threw four interceptions against Chicago on Dec. 9, 2018, while he was with the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams lost that game, 15-6.
That was his career high — up until Sunday night.
Clearly it wasn’t true. But, for some reason, Rodgers brought it up during his appearance. He, apparently either saw the post or saw someone that referenced the statistics and, well, went with it.
“The amazing stat, though — is this a true stat?” Rodgers said to McAfee. “That he’s (Goff) thrown four or more picks seven times and he’s won every single one of those games?”
“Yes, yes,” McAfee said. “Yep, 7-0.”
“That’s wild,” Rodgers said.
Apparently Rodgers didn’t see the community note, nor did he see that @MisterCiv fessed up that me made it up.
But he saw the clip and re-posted it.
if you’ve ever wondered how easy it is to spread fake information
i made this stat up while laying in bed at halftime of the game😭
But that was just the truncated clip on the comment. What about the entire clip? It’s below. No one corrected Rodgers.
Rodgers would probably be willing to throw five interceptions if it meant the Jets won a game. They’ve lost six of their last seven entering Sunday’s contest with Indianapolis.