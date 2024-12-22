Watch: New York Jets’ Tony Adams Claims First Interception of Season
New York Jets defensive back Tony Adams picked off his first pass of the season in the second quarter of Sunday’s game with the Los Angeles Rams.
The Jets (4-10) were already ahead, 6-0, in the second quarter as Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was leading his team toward midfield to try and tie the score.
Stafford went deep across the middle of the field to try and connect with his wide receiver, but he overthrew him and the ball landed in the hands of Adams.
Unfortunately, the interception didn't yield any points for New York, as they failed to convert a fourth down inside its own territory and Los Angeles turned that mistake into a touchdown to tie the game at 6-6.
Before last Sunday's game with Jacksonville, the Jets had just two interceptions this season, both of which had been picked off by cornerback Brandin Echols.
But, last week the Jets intercepted two passes, one by Sauce Gardner that iced the game and one by safety Jalen Mills, who unfortunately suffered a collarbone injury on the ensuing run-back and is out for the season.
Still, the fact that New York has three interceptions in its past six quarters of football is a promising sign that the unit has begun to turn around its inability to create turnovers.
Earlier in the game, quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw touchdown pass No. 499 to his long-time receiver, Davante Adams, as the pair connected for the 82nd time, tying them with Miami’s Dan Marion and Mark Clayton for the third-most quarterback-wide receiver scoring connections in NFL history.
Before the game, the Jets found themselves down three defensive starters due to injuries.
New York declared defensive lineman Quinnen Williams inactive right before kickoff as he wasn’t ready to go due to a hamstring injury he suffered last week. That kept one of the Jets’ best pass rushers off the field.
The Jets downgraded defensive tackle Leki Fotu from questionable to out for the game. Fotu was on injured reserve due to a knee injury and started his practice window this week. New York didn’t need to activate him for Sunday, but without him its run defense, one of the worst units in the NFL, remained vulnerable.
Cornerback Michael Carter II was declared out on Friday, taking away one of the Jets’ top options at slot corner.
Also inactive for the Jets was safety Jaylin Simpson, offensive lineman Xavier Newman, cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse and offensive lineman Jake Hanson.
New York added depth on Saturday with the practice squad elevations of safety Jarius Monroe and defensive lineman Bruce Hector.
Meanwhile, New York puts its general manager search on pause for the game after interviewing three candidates during the week — former Atlanta Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff, former Tennessee Titans GM Jon Robinson and Senior Bowl director and former NFL scout Jim Nagy.