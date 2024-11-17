Watch: New York Jets Trick Play Fail Against Indianapolis Colts
The New York Jets were sputtering on offense against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, so they resorted to a trick play to try and keep a drive alive at MetLife Stadium.
The Jets, already down 10-0 early in the second quarter, were facing fourth-and-1 at their own 39-yard line after quarterback Aaron Rodgers fell just short of getting a first down on a scramble. There was no hesitation from interim coach Jeff Ulbrich, as he opted to go for it.
New York was Rodgers in the shotgun with no back in the backfield. But, as Rodgers was going through his pre-snap cadence, tight end Tyler Conklin slid in behind center Joe Tippmann and took the snap in an attempt to move the football across the 40-yard-line to get the first down.
He failed.
Before the drive, the Jets had gone three-and-out on their first three drives for the third time this season and had nine total yards. Conklin’s failure to get the first down ensured that New York would go out on downs and still didn’t have a first down.
Before the game, the Jets designated offensive lineman Tyron Smith (neck), offensive lineman Jake Hanson (hamstring) and linebacker C.J. Mosley (neck) as inactive after declaring all three out on Friday due to injury.
Rookie and first-round pick Olu Fashanu made his first start at left tackle in Smith’s place.
New York’s other inactive players were cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse, edge rusher Braiden McGregor and running back Israel Abanikanda.
In other transactions, New York activated safety Chuck Clark from injured reserve after he missed four games with a high ankle sprain. The Jets opened up his 21-day practice window on Wednesday and he was a full participant all week.
Clark started the game at one of the safety positions as Tony Adams was benched.
To make room for Clark, the Jets released offensive lineman Alec Lindstrom from the active roster.
New York also elevated kicker Anders Carlson from the practice squad, which makes him the fourth different kicker the Jets will use in as many games after Greg Zuerlein (on IR), Riley Patterson and Spencer Shrader, the last of which signed with Kansas City earlier this week.
The Colts (4-6) designated defensive end Genard Avery, quarterback Sam Ehlinger (third quarterback), wide receiver Anthony Gould, safety Darren Hall, tight end Will Mallory, offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann and offensive guard Josh Sills as inactive.
The Colts declared Raimann out for Sunday’s game with a knee injury on Friday’s injury report. It means that Indianapolis will start three rookie offensive lineman in a game for the first time since 2016.