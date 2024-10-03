New York Jets Will Be Tested With Tough Upcoming Schedule in October
With the month of September in the books for the New York Jets, they will now be flipping the calendar to October.
In the first month of the campaign, the Jets finished with a 2-2 record. While that might not be bad compared to years past, this is a team that has higher expectations this season. When looking at the record, the loss in Week 1 on the road to the San Francisco 49ers was certainly understandable to start the season.
Following the loss, New York looked like a team that was vastly improving, as they had a nice road win against the Tennessee Titans and then dominated the New England Patriots. Coming into Week 4, the Jets were a sizable favorite at home against the Denver Broncos. However, it was a massive letdown, as they lost 10-9.
Finishing the first month of the season with a 2-2 record certainly feels a bit disappointing for New York.
While the schedule wasn’t overly hard for the Jets to start the campaign, the next three games are going to be much more difficult.
To start the month, New York will be in London facing the undefeated Minnesota Vikings. Led by Sam Darnold, the Vikings are playing excellent football and this could be arguably the toughest game of the season for the Jets yet.
Following the game against Minnesota, the Buffalo Bills will be coming to MetLife Stadium for Monday Night Football. Like the Vikings, the Bills are currently undefeated and look like the team to beat in the AFC East.
After Buffalo, New York will then be on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The matchup with the Steelers on the road is going to be a challenging one with their defense being one of the best in the league. Pittsburgh is a well-coached team that will certainly be prepared for the Jets.
The tough three-game stretch could prove pivotal for New York down the road, as they will be facing some of the best teams to start the season in the NFL. Luckily, to wrap up the month, the Jets will be facing the Patriots, but three losses prior to that game could be a massive hit to their playoff chances.
While there were some bright moments for New York in the first month of the season, the 2-2 record is a letdown when looking at what’s to come in October.