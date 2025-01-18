Will Jets Trade Garrett Wilson? NY Insider Weighs In On Rumors
The New York Jets have some questions in the wide receiver room right now.
Right now, the Jets’ receiver room is one of the best in football on paper. New York currently has a future Hall of Fame-level talent in Davante Adams and a 24-year-old budding superstar in Garrett Wilson. As great as both guys are, there have been a lot of rumors about both since the regular season ended.
There has been some chatter about whether or not Wilson could be traded this offseason. It was reported that he would request a trade if Aaron Rodgers were to return as the team’s quarterback in 2025.
ESPN’s Rich Cimini weighed in on the trade chatter but predicted that the team ultimately will end up holding on to him.
“His future is one of the big storylines,” Cimini said. “Wilson has dropped hints about his frustration, fueling speculation he will ask for a trade. That could hinge on whether the Jets pony up with a contract extension. His three-year production (279 receptions, 3,249 yards) compares favorably with some of the top receivers, so he'd be justified in asking for $30 million per year. Only six others have reached that threshold.
“Wilson, who is also under contract through 2025 with a fifth-year option, could be worth a first-round pick in a trade -- which might be enticing for a new GM looking to jump-start a rebuild. The phone will be ringing; remember, they received interest at the midseason trade deadline. This one could go either way. Verdict: Stays.”
This makes perfect sense. He’s a young star under team control. They shouldn’t trade him unless it is an absolute necessity.
