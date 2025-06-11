Young Jets Wide Receiver Highlighted As 'Player To Watch' In Minicamp
The New York Jets looked to turn the page to a new era of football this offseason with the hiring of a new general manager and head coach as well as the signing of a new quarterback.
But the team actively took a step backward with their wide receiver room. Given the fact they cut veteran Davante Adams to clear some cap space, New York is going to need a few other players to step up in his place.
Craig Moffett of USA Today recently listed second year wide receiver Malachi Corley as one of the "bubble players to watch" for the Jets during the team's minicamp.
"While it's easy to understand why Corley had trouble getting on the field last season after the Jets acquired Davante Adams, it was also baffling how the Jets coaching staff had no plan whatsoever on how to use the YAC king in their game plan on offense," Moffett wrote. "Glenn said during last week's OTA's that there is a plan for Corley in this offense.
"But, he didn't participate last week due to injury and as the old adage goes, 'You can't make the club if you're in the tub.' It would be a risky move to cut Corley in only his second season. But, Glenn didn't draft Corley and he'll need to show plenty of his playmaking ability against a crowded receiver room if he wants to remain with the Jets."
Corley is fighting an uphill battle to consistent playing time, but if he shines in his opportunities, it's going to be very easy for him to earn more of them.
His ability to make defenders miss in space is going to be invaluable to the Jets offense. With Justin Fields likely initiating a run first offense, defenses will be forced to stack the box against New York. This could create quite a few one on one opportunities for Corley out wide.
That's if he can earn playing time. The young pass catcher is certainly a name to watch during minicamp.
