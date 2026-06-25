3 Jets Contracts That Will Look like Steals by the End of the Season

Take a look around the NFL. What do a majority of the best teams in the league all have in common?

The key: a collection of talented individuals who are all being paid in some way, making them somewhat undervalued at their position. A strong collection of quality role players and stars that all fit within the team's salary requirements.

It's been some time since the New York Jets have had both. But as the team sets its sights on training camp, the good news is that the roster seems to be building a collection of talent whose contracts seem like major steals.

Here are the three best contracts that will only get better as the year progresses.

Joe Tippmann

Current Contract: Four years, $8.35 million



New extension: Four years, $62 million, AAV: $15.5 million

New York Jets center Joe Tippmann (66) before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

New York's best interior offensive lineman was not the only player who got an extension this offseason. He is, however, the one who got a deal that is not only fair to him but a major bargain for the Jets' front office.

Tippmann's $15.5 million annual salary for his extension is ranked eighth-best among right guards and 15th among all guards in the league. It's not an overpay for a player who played his first season as a full-time guard in this league.

While Pro Football Focus rated Tippmann as the 33rd-best guard in the league last year, the potential the former second-round pick showed last season gives the Jets the confidence to believe they are paying an up-and-coming performer.

A strong season from Tippmann (which could happen this season) will make this contract look like a bargain at this time next season.

Adonai Mitchell

Current Contract: Two years, $3.2 million

New York Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (15) reacts after a touchdown catch against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at MetLife Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

This is the easiest name on this list. The Jets are paying a second receiving option in their offense just $3.2 million combined over the next two seasons in base salary. Adonai Mitchell has never shown the ability to be a consistent weapon in an NFL offense.

But through his work during OTAs and minicamp this year, Mitchell has shown that he's ready for a breakout season. So much so that the Jets wanted the player from Indianapolis as part of the Sauce Gardner trade last year. Mitchell wasn't a throw-in as part of the deal. He was a legitimate weapon that this offense needed.

And we saw glimpses of that from Mitchell, who had 24 receptions (58 targets) for 301 yards and two touchdowns in eight games with the Jets.

So long as he produces as he has in offseason workouts, this contract will be one of the best in football over the next two seasons.

Minkah Fitzpatrick

Current Contract: Three years, $40 million, AAV: $13.3 million

Miami Dolphins safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (29) speaks to reporters during training camp at Baptist Health Training Complex. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Fitzpatrick is a three-time First-Team All-Pro. Despite being on a struggling Dolphins' defense last year, the former first-round pick was ranked as the seventh-best safety in football by Pro Football Focus (81.9 overall grade).

The standout safety posted 82 combined tackles, six pass deflections, four tackles for loss, two quarterback hits, two fumble recoveries, a forced fumble, a sack, and an interception in 2025.

Despite the clear production, the Jets are paying Fitzpatrick a contract that makes him the 13th-highest paid player at his position. New York gave the veteran defensive back a three-year, $40 million contract extension. Players like Jevon Holland, Bryan Cook, Amani Hooker, and Budda Baker are all making more money on a per-year basis than the All-Pro.

Needless to say, the trade this offseason and the extension are all massive wins for the Jets. That will only enhance so long as Fitzpatrick continues to play as he has over the last decade.