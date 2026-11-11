3 Jets Likely Leaving in the 2027 Offseason Despite Surviving Trade Deadline

The Jets were quiet during the trade deadline compared to years past. The Jets were involved in only one deal despite their 2-7 record. Making only one move has left them with many roster questions that may be answered come the offseason.

Gang Green will look much different going into 2027. They already have 22 players on expiring contracts and a player requesting a trade. As the organization plans for next season, here are three Jets who likely will not be a part of those plans, regardless of their current place on the roster.

1. CB Nahshon Wright

The Nahshon Wright experiment has been a failure. The Jets signed the 28-year-old to a one-year, $3.5 million contract after the corner led his position in interceptions in 2025. That success has not followed Wright to Florham Park.

The veteran corner has yet to take a snap for New York. Someone who was supposed to be a game-changer in the secondary has not stepped onto the field for the team. Wright is clearly not in the Jets' plans currently or in the future. While it's surprising not to see him moved at the deadline, the former Bear will likely be a one-season unused rental for New York.

Wright is clearly not a part of head coach Aaron Glenn's plan, and it is hard to believe he would re-sign with a team that didn't let him see the field all season. Wright is coming off the best season of his career; he isn't looking to fade into anonymity in New York.

Even though he wasn't traded, the Jets can expect Wright to be one of the first out the door come the offseason.

2. QB Geno Smith

Geno Smith was a surprise deadline opportunity when teams started looking for a quarterback. It was always unlikely to see him traded, but the fact that it gained traction shows what trajectory the veteran is on. As the season progresses, it seems increasingly possible that Smith won't be a Jet come 2027.

Smith has been sufficient at QB, but he isn't the long-term answer New York needs. The signal caller is 36, and it's not like the Jets are winning games because of him. The Jets have been looking for a franchise player at the position since before he was on the team the first time, and the second time around, he is still unfortunately not that guy.

Geno Smith might be an improvement over recent Jets quarterbacks, but he still isn't a franchise signal-caller. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

New York already has a rookie sitting behind Smith, Cade Klubnik, whom they drafted in the fourth round. As the Jets continue to lose, calls will get louder for Klubnik to get his shot. That doesn't bode well for Smith. Either Klubnik is good, and the Jets roll with the rookie, or he isn't, and the team looks to draft a first-round QB in the upcoming draft.

Either way, it looks like the Jets will be going in a different direction come 2027.

3. DE Will McDonald IV

Will McDonald IV's contract isn't out after this year, but the defensive end requested a trade that wasn't granted. He's disgruntled with his role on the Jets, but the team declined to fulfill his request. However, the road to a happy McDonald come 2027 seems more treacherous than the one to a trade.

New York has three first-round picks, which all currently sit in the top 13. It is hard to believe that one of those won't be used on an edge rusher. McDonald is upset about playing time and usage; it seems those issues will only grow as New York continues to rebuild.

McDonald could be on his way out if the Jets are to use a high-value pick on the edge. Holding the former first-rounder hostage for two more years as a second-choice edge rusher just wouldn't be smart. It may not have happened at the deadline, but it would be surprising to see McDonald in Gotham green come 2027.

Barring a change of heart, McDonald looks to be on his way out of New York.

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