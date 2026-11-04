How Soon Could the Jets Start Cade Klubnik Over Geno Smith This Season?

The Jets are 2-6 so far this season. One question is looming as New York continues to lose. Quarterback play hasn't been the most glaring issue for the team, but Geno Smith is 36 years old. The veteran quarterback is on a one-year deal, and the Jets have a rookie sitting on the bench.

The Jets look likely to miss the playoffs for a 16th consecutive season. If the team is even considering the QB position in the 2027 draft, they must see what they have in rookie Cade Klubnik. The fourth-round pick should get some playing time this season, but how soon could that happen?

The case to start Cade Klubnik during the 2026 season

The Jets drafted Cade Klubnik with the 110th overall pick in the 2026 draft from Clemson. Klubnik joined the Jets after an underwhelming last season as a Tiger, but some viewed him as a top-five pick before his last season in South Carolina. He showed some of that talent in the preseason and should get some run at some point this season.

Klubnik finished his first NFL preseason with a total stat line of 21-of-34 passing for 190 yards and an interception. He did not record a passing touchdown, but looked good on some touchdown drives. The former Clemson Tiger also started two of the three preseason games, showing he has the talent to run with the first-team offense.

Cade Klubnik's preseason performance wasn't perfect, but it was solid enough to give the Jets a sense of what he can do. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Klubnik also matches the mold of a successful quarterback in today's game. Klubnik is 6'2" and has mobility that the Jets' offense lacks right now. If the Jets keep losing, calls for the rookie to start will only get louder.

Geno Smith's earned playing time

Smith has been far from the biggest problem on the Jets this season. Through eight games, Smith has 1,913 yards, 12 touchdowns and only three interceptions. The veteran quarterback also comes off a game where he helped lead the Jets to 33 points (the second-most they've scored in the Aaron Glenn era).

What a throw from Geno Smith and what a catch by AD Mitchell 😱



LVvsNYJ on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/cxPa0KclpY — NFL (@NFL) November 1, 2026

Smith doesn't deserve to be benched in a season where the Jets' offense has been more than competent. However, the season seems to be slipping away. The Jets are unlikely to see Geno as their quarterback beyond this season, as he enters the twilight of his career.

So when will they bench the veteran for the rookie?

Barring injury, Smith will start as long as the Jets still have any playoff hope. He seems to be the best chance to win right now. He is having his best season since he made the Pro Bowl as a Seahawk, and the Jets have been in almost every game this season. Klubnik is waiting in the wings, but a QB switch doesn't seem close.

However...

When a Jets QB change could happen

Klubnik could realistically start as early as Week 11 against the Chargers.

If New York drops the next two and Smith looks terrible, Klubnik may get a chance against the struggling Los Angeles team. However, that would put the Jets at 2-8, still possible to make the playoffs, though extremely unlikely. The team will most likely stick with Smith as long as the playoffs are still possible.

That said, Jets fans will most likely see Klubnik start in Week 15 against the Cardinals. New York will likely be out of the playoff race by then unless they make a run soon. This will let Klubnik start against a team that has struggled much like the Jets this season.

Klubnik would avoid playing the Denver defense by a week, but still get to finish his season against some playoff hopefuls. While the road to Klubnik starting looks far away, the rookie will have his chance to prove the Jets don't need to use any of their three first-round picks at QB.

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