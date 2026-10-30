Growing Will McDonald IV Trade Buzz Leaves Jets With Pros & Cons to Consider

We're less than two weeks away from the NFL Trade Deadline. Teams like the Jets must determine if they are willing to be buyers or sell off some of the talent on the roster.

In the case of edge rusher Will McDonald IV (who's without a contract extension and has been involved in trade rumors), Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer provided an update of sorts. At this time, the Jets are looking to stay where they are with their talent, including their former first-round edge rusher.

"The Jets seem alright with standing pat," Breer wrote on Friday. "They’ve gotten significant interest in fourth-year edge rusher Will McDonald IV but haven’t budged at all."

Things can change quickly, of course.

No one believed the team would trade both Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams last year before agreeing to terms with the Cowboys and Colts.

Could a similar situation happen to McDonald if the Jets were to lose games leading up to the deadline?

There are both pros and cons to a potential move.

Pros of a Will McDonald trade for Jets

The NFL is a "what have you done for me lately" kind of league. A player's skill set and production are only as celebrated as long as they continue to be impactful.

In that case, the Jets have watched McDonald struggle in a make-or-break season. The Iowa State pass rusher has recorded just two sacks this season—well below his normal average at the start of his NFL career. His struggles as a run defender, much maligned over the years, have gotten better, but not nearly well enough to warrant a lucrative contract extension.

If anything, it shows that the Jets may be willing to move on from McDonald if the price is right.

Will McDonald IV's development hasn't unfolded as planned, opening the door for the Jets to trade him. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Whether head coach Aaron Glenn survives another year or not in his role with the Jets, McDonald doesn't appear to be part of the team's long-term plans. Instead of waiting to figure that out, the team could simply hope to get value from him instead of waiting three years for a compensatory pick when McDonald hits free agency.

It's the only way to get value for a struggling player.

Cons of a Will McDonald trade for Jets

New York is limping into Sunday's contest against the Raiders. David Bailey has a groin injury that has caused him to miss the last three practices. Defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat is dealing with a knee injury, and Joseph Ossai has been an injured nonfactor for most of his first season in New York.

David Bailey's groin injury is one of the many obstacles that the Jets' defense must overcome in Week 8. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's not like the Jets can really afford to give away another edge rusher, especially one who can play on Sunday.

There are other factors in play, though.

McDonald has another year on his contract with a projected $14.4 million cap hit, per Spotrac, which means the asking price will be higher than if he were on an expiring deal. New York's defensive line has also been a major disappointment, needing as many edge rushers as they can.

While McDonald's numbers do not exactly help the Jets' defense, he's still someone who can get after the quarterback.

Any move, therefore, would open a further move that would need to be made during the offseason.

One could argue the Jets were going to need another pass rusher anyway, this offseason, but for a team trying to save its coaching staff's jobs, trading away a player who can make a positive impact does the exact opposite.

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